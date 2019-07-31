Breaking News
FINANICAL ADVISORY SERVICE, INC. Named to 2019 Financial Times Top 300 RIAs

LEAWOOD, Kan., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Financial Advisory Service, Inc., of Leawood, KS, is excited to announce for four consecutive years its inclusion on the Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers list.  The list annually recognizes top independent RIA firms across the U.S.

The annual list is produced independently by the Financial Times (FT) in collaboration with Ignites Research, a sister publication that compiles business intelligence on the investment management industry.  More than 2,000 qualifying, pre-screened RIA firms reporting $300M or more assets under management (AUM) were given lengthy applications.  Research from these applications along with data from regulatory filings were reviewed. After due diligence FT selects only 300 Registered Investment Advisers for this prestigious list.

Six broad factors make up the formula FT uses for calculating an RIA’s score.  AUM, asset growth, the company’s age, industry certifications of key employees, SEC compliance record and online accessibility are the areas numerically graded. The median company in the 2019 list managed $1.7B in assets.

FT is one of the premier financial publications and uses purely objective criteria for their selection as opposed to many lists of this kind which entail paying a fee or “advertising” for inclusion.

About Financial Advisory Service, Inc. (FAS):
Professionals serving clients nationwide since 1979 from its greater Kansas City location, FAS strives to place its clients’ best interests ahead of its own staying true to their fiduciary responsibilities.  As an independent SEC Registered Investment Adviser, FAS provides a wide range of solutions to its individual, family, corporate, and non-profit clientele.  Financial Plans are tailored to clients’ needs and portfolios are managed in accordance with stated goals.  FAS does not represent a specific investment company or sell a specific set of products.  For more information about FAS visit www.faskc.com.

