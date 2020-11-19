FIND YOUR WINGS IN GLENWOOD SPRINGS

New Public Art in the Historic Downtown

Woman posing in front of set of Glenwood Wings while enjoying historic downtown Glenwood Springs.

One of the submissions to the Glenwood Wings photo contest awarding people with $100 in Glenwood Gold community Currency.

Glenwood Springs, Colorado, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glenwood Springs, the historic, hot springs town is flying high with its newest public art – butterfly and angel wings!

Glenwood Springs is a town known for its innovative offerings, including the world’s largest mineral hot springs pool and America’s only mountaintop theme park. The latest craze in the historic Colorado mountain town is public wing art. There are currently four sets of eye-catching wings tucked away in discrete areas of the downtown core. You will find them in alleyways and on historic buildings.

Wings Inspiration

The wings idea came from a local business owner who wanted to find a way to move people throughout the downtown shopping district creatively. Chrissy Lee-Manes of Homsted, a natural lifestyle retail store, said she came up with the wings concept to help revitalize and beautify some of the less visited places in the downtown core. “The wings not only give people a fun reason to explore,” she said, “they also offer our visitors a way to take home a piece of their Glenwood Springs experience.”

Chrissy’s idea took flight when the Glenwood Springs Downtown Development Authority (DDA) funded the project. “There are currently four sets of wings throughout the downtown and another three to four in the works,” said DDA executive director, Laura Kirk. “We are so appreciative of Chrissy’s vision and leadership in helping to make this project a reality.”

The DDA has collaborated with the City of Glenwood Springs and the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association (GSCRA), to get the word out about the new public art. “These colorful wings are just one way to promote the whimsy of our community,” said Lisa Langer, director of tourism promotion for Visit Glenwood Springs, the tourism department of the GSCRA. “I see people taking photos daily at the various sites, as if they are taking flight. It’s a great way to effortlessly help people add joy to their day.”

If you find yourself in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, be sure to also find your wings.

About Glenwood Springs

The Land of Water, where world-famous hot springs meet year-round outdoor adventures.

For more information and to plan a trip: visitglenwood.com.

Glenwood Springs is located 160 miles (257 kilometers) west of Denver on I-70.

An online media room is available at visitglenwood.com/media.

Photos and B-roll video footage available upon request linked in the media room.

