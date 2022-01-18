Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Findings Create an Automated ESG Assessment Solution

Findings Create an Automated ESG Assessment Solution

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

Will enable companies to easily embrace ESG standards within their supply chain using a framework based on the Nasdaq ESG Reporting Guide

Featured Image for Findings

Featured Image for Findings

Featured Image for Findings

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Findings, the supply chain automation company, announced today a collaboratively designed ESG solution for technology and software companies who want to align with the rapidly growing adoption of ESG requirements affecting businesses all over the world.

The 30 ESG questions that will be provided by Findings are derived from the Nasdaq ESG Reporting Guide and adapted in collaboration with Nasdaq’s OneReport team that specializes in ESG disclosures. The aim is to help public and private companies to adopt ESG standards within their business ecosystem as well as report their sustainability performance to their stakeholders.

Findings, a state-of-the-art risk assessment platform readily supports tailor-made ESG reporting and performance and has been adopted by innovative companies and forward-thinking organizations.

“ESG is rapidly becoming a must-have requirement in every company’s tool-set,” said Kobi Freedman, Founder and CEO of Findings. “We saw that technology companies, from startups to listed ones are looking to adopt methodologies that will improve their social and environmental impact, but they may be lacking guidance and best-practices know-how that can help them achieve those goals. We are excited to release the ESG controls and questions from the Nasdaq ESG Reporting Guide that will help companies accelerate their roadmap to ESG embracement.”

“The Findings platform is an exciting addition to the Nasdaq OneReport ecosystem enabling companies of all sizes to easily assess their supply chain,” said Randall Hopkins, Head of Nasdaq OneReport. “We are pleased that enterprises will be able to use Findings to collect ESG data and in turn can leverage the broad ESG solutions from Nasdaq to maximize the strategic impact of managing and disclosing ESG data.”

Who is the Findings ESG solution for?

Findings ESG is a cost-effective and scalable solution, fully customizable to the user’s risk program, providing best practice and customized capabilities for all ESG stakeholders –  Asset owners, Asset managers, Enterprises, Vendors and their supply chain alike.

For more information on Findings ESG solutions, please feel free to contact Findings at:

Findings.co

ilan@findings.co

Related Images

Image 1

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Featured Image for Findings

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.