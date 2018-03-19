Fingerprint Cards to add face recognition to its biometric solutions portfolio

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints(TM)) announced today that it is further strengthening its touchless solutions portfolio by developing a face recognition solution.

Fingerprints offers both touch and touchless modalities, with solutions based on fingerprint and iris recognition. Now, the company is strengthening its touchless offerings by adding face recognition.

Combining the convenience of face recognition with the security of iris recognition will allow Fingerprints to offer the world’s most secure touchless solution. Fingerprints believes in a world where you are the key to everything, and that multimodality provides the best and most secure user experience, working seamlessly in a multitude of use cases.

The solution will initially be developed for smartphones, but as Fingerprints is expanding into new application areas in various industries, it will also be made available for customers in Automotive and IoT.

“As the leading biometrics company, it is natural to continuously innovate and expand into new areas. Our development initiatives include both new applications for our existing technology, such as fingerprint sensors for smart cards, but also solutions based on new biometric modalities. We added iris recognition to our portfolio last year with FPC ActiveIRIS for Android®, and now we are taking the next step by introducing face authentication possibilities.”

“We see a growing interest in the smartphone industry for touchless biometric solutions, as well as for combining different biometric modalities, with the main driver being to increase both security and convenience. The addition of face recognition to our iris and fingerprint solutions makes Fingerprints uniquely well-positioned to meet this demand”, commented Christian Fredrikson, CEO of Fingerprints.

Fingerprints’ face recognition-based solutions are expected to be integrated in customer products during the second half of 2018.

For further information, please contact: Investor Relations:

+46(0)10-172 00 10

[email protected] Press:

+46(0)10-172 00 20

[email protected] About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB, Fingerprints, with its Swedish roots, is the leading global biometrics company, whose mission is to spearhead the development of biometric interaction that facilitates the convenience and integrity of the individual. Its value is proven daily by users in millions of devices, through billions of touches, who are their own key – quite simply, with a human touch. Fingerprints develops biometric systems comprising sensors, algorithms, software and packaging technologies. The success is based on product development at the cutting edge of technology, which results in world-leading products in terms of security, convenience and performance. The current product range consists largely of fingerprint sensors and customers are primarily manufacturers of smartphones and tablets, where the company is market leading. As the use of biometric solutions increases, Fingerprints is working to broaden its offering by using different biometric techniques, or modalities, and to identify other market segments where the solutions can be used, such as smart cards, PCs, automotive and online devices (IoT). The Fingerprints share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

