Breaking News
Home / Top News / Finjan and Mimecast Enter into Confidential Agreements to Achieve Global Patent Peace Between the Companies

Finjan and Mimecast Enter into Confidential Agreements to Achieve Global Patent Peace Between the Companies

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

EAST PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN), a cybersecurity company, announced that on September 30, 2019 its subsidiaries Finjan, Inc., Finjan Mobile, Inc., and Finjan Blue, Inc. each entered into a patent license agreement with Mimecast Limited. In addition, to achieve global patent peace between the companies, Finjan Holdings, Inc. and Mimecast Limited and Mimecast North America, Inc. have entered into mutual covenants not to sue for a certain number of years, among other terms which are confidential.

“We continue to believe that resolving our patent disputes outside of litigation is the least disruptive, most efficient and cost-effective way in which to earnestly respect each other’s patents and cyber technologies. Importantly, our focus has steadfastly been on making sure that Finjan’s patented technologies are recognized as valuable both to its shareholders, as well as to providers in the cybersecurity space in fighting the ever-growing hacker community,” stated Julie Mar-Spinola, Chief IP Officer and VP, Legal Operations for Finjan.

About Finjan  
Established over 20 years ago, Finjan is a globally recognized pioneer in cybersecurity. Finjan’s inventions are embedded within a strong portfolio of patents focusing on software and hardware technologies capable of proactively detecting previously unknown and emerging threats on a real-time, behavior-based basis. Finjan continues to grow through investments in innovation, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships promoting economic advancement and job creation.

Investor Contact:
Vanessa Winter | Director of Investor Relations, Finjan Holdings
Valter Pinto | KCSA Strategic Communications
(650) 282-3245 | [email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.