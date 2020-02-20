Finjan to Host Shareholder Update Call on March 4, 2020

EAST PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Finjan Holdings, Inc . (NASDAQ:FNJN), a pioneer in cybersecurity, will host a shareholder update call to discuss its full year 2019 performance.

The call will take place on Wednesday, March 4 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time/4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Analysts, investors and other interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-855-327-6837

International callers can access the call by dialing 1-631-891-4304

An archived audio replay of the conference call will be available for 2 weeks beginning at 4:30 pm Pacific Time on March 4, 2019 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 and providing access code 10008753. International callers can access the replay by dialing 1-412-317-6671. The call will also be archived on Finjan’s investor relations website.

ABOUT FINJAN

Established more than 20 years ago, Finjan is a globally recognized pioneer in cybersecurity. Finjan’s inventions are embedded within a strong portfolio of patents focusing on software and hardware technologies used to proactively detect previously unknown and emerging threats on a real-time, behavior-based basis. Finjan continues to grow through investments in innovation, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships promoting economic advancement and job creation.