The fintech as a service market is predicted to reach USD 995.9 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The market growth has been fueled by the increasing demand for seamless, scalable, and cost-effective financial solutions across industries. FaaS providers offer a wide range of services, including payment processing, lending platforms, risk management tools, and compliance solutions. By leveraging FaaS, businesses can focus on their core competencies while benefiting from cutting-edge fintech innovations.

Moreover, FaaS allows for greater flexibility and agility, enabling businesses to quickly adapt to changing sector dynamics and customer demands. This democratization of fintech has opened doors for startups and small businesses, leveling the playing field and fostering innovation. As a result, the FaaS market is poised for continued growth, fueled by the ever-increasing need for efficient and customer-centric financial solutions.

The fintech as a service market from the AI & ML segment is anticipated to show substantial growth through 2032, as these technologies enable FaaS providers to offer advanced solutions such as automated underwriting, fraud detection, personalized recommendations, and risk assessment. AI algorithms can analyze vast amounts of data, including transaction records, market trends, and customer behavior, to derive actionable insights and make informed decisions in real time. ML models can be trained to improve accuracy, speed and efficiency of financial processes over time. By leveraging AI and ML, FaaS providers empower businesses with intelligent automation, enhanced security, and better customer experiences, ultimately driving competitiveness in the fintech industry.

The FaaS market share from the mobile banking segment is set to see massive growth from 2023 to 2032, so as to enhance capabilities and offer a seamless banking experience to users. FaaS enables mobile banking applications to integrate various financial services, such as payment processing, account management, and lending platforms, into their mobile applications. By leveraging FaaS, mobile banking providers can tap into the expertise of fintech companies, avoiding the need for extensive development and infrastructure costs. This allows them to focus on delivering user-friendly interfaces, robust security measures, and personalized financial solutions, thus adding to the industry share.

Asia Pacific region has emerged as a thriving hub for the fintech as a service market and is expected to rise substantially through 2032, owing to a large unbanked population, growing smartphone penetration, and supportive government policies. FaaS providers in the region offer a diverse range of financial services, including digital payments, lending platforms, insurance technology, and wealth management solutions. With a strong focus on innovation and technology, Asia Pacific FaaS market is characterized by fierce competition, strategic partnerships, and investments in cutting-edge technologies such as AI and blockchain. The focus on digital transformation will stimulate the Asia Pacific market growth in the coming years.

Key participants operating in the fintech as a service (FaaS) market are Adyen, Block, Envestnet, Finastra, OpenPayd, FIS, Fiserv, Mastercard, Paypal, and Dwolla. These FaaS players are putting constant efforts M&A and partnerships to amplify their prospects. For instance, in June 2023, FIS acquired a startup, Bond, that specializes in embedded finance. The startup has a strong AI-based infrastructure that will improve the services provided by FIS. The company helps digital brands like Pocketbook to personalize banking products.

