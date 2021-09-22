FinTech Behalf Adds to Management Team to Capitalize on BNPL Opportunity in B2B

New VP of Marketing and Head of Enterprise Sales & Merchant Partnerships join experienced team focused on the unique financing needs in B2B commerce

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Behalf, Inc. , a provider of in-purchase financing solutions for B2B sellers and buyers, today formally announced the appointment of two executives to its management team. Lindsey Harris joins as Vice President of Marketing with responsibility for the company’s branding, messaging, and go-to-market efforts. Greg Murphy takes on the newly created role of Head of Enterprise Sales and Merchant Partnerships with a focus on expanding Behalf’s relationships with B2B merchants across the US.

The additions of Harris and Murphy provide Behalf with a diverse blend of experience in payments, financial technology sales, consulting, and digital marketing, which recently announced up to $100 million in new venture funding and debt facility to expand its financing solutions for B2B merchants and their customers.

Harris comes from Clorox, Inc. where she was senior director of marketing for its direct-to-consumer division. Prior to that, she held senior marketing roles at Decision Health, Healthy Directions, and PassageMaker Magazine. Her extensive skill set includes branding and messaging, digital marketing, customer lifecycle management, marketing automation, and marketing analytics.

Murphy brings over 18 years of experience in commercial finance and payments with banks, fintechs, and enterprise merchants. Most recently, he was VP of Strategic Partnerships at Fundation Group LLC, an origination solutions provider working through banks to support the credit needs of small businesses. His background also includes sales leadership and product marketing roles at Kash Corp, Aliaswire, The Kessler Group, and running his own payments consulting business serving merchants, financial institutions, and venture capital firms.

Behalf’s in-purchase financing solution provides B2B merchants with all the benefits of consumer-focused Buy Now, Pay Later offerings along with capabilities tailored specifically for business-to-business commerce including:

Seamless checkout that significantly improves the customer experience, drives same-session checkout, and enhances customer loyalty.

Easy integration with existing point-of-sale systems, avoiding disruptions that can impact real-time commerce.

Advanced underwriting and scoring models based on expansive datasets, business history and other predictive metrics to address the added complexity and risk of SMBs – and enabling Behalf to offer financing when traditional banks are unable to do so.

The ability to serve the needs of virtually all of the merchant’s business customers – small, medium, and large.

Financing for transactions of significantly greater AOV vis-a-vis consumer financing offerings.

The sharing of best practices with B2B merchants to enable them to provide different financing options to sell more product.

“B2B eCommerce represents a huge market opportunity with unique financing needs on both the buyer and seller side,” said Rob Rosenblatt, CEO of Behalf. ”Small and medium-size businesses want access to the same modern payment and financing solutions that they experience as consumers to buy critical equipment and supplies. The market is ready to take off and Behalf is really well positioned to help B2B merchants capitalize.

“The addition of Lindsey and Greg to our team will significantly expand our presence and the market’s awareness of the substantial benefits of our in-purchase financing solutions—such as increased average order size, improved cash flow, big operational efficiencies.”

About Behalf

Behalf offers alternative B2B financing solutions tailor-made for real-time commerce across e-tail, assisted-selling and other merchant sales channels. The solutions enable merchants to outsource their net terms and extended financing programs, and receive payment as early as the next business day. With Behalf, merchants can significantly increase their business customers’ spending power without tying up capital or devoting resources to the business of credit and collections. Business customers can receive in-purchase financing from Net-30 to up to 180 days on their business purchases based on eligibility and approval criteria.*

Behalf’s e-commerce financing solution is offered by an array of merchants across the electronics, mobile phone resale, business supplies, medical and health, home/hardware, and other merchant categories. To date, Behalf has on-boarded over 19,000 merchants and 95,000 business customers, and provided over $1 billion in financing. For more information, visit https://www.behalf.com/ .

*Behalf’s Net is an alternative financing option offered by Select merchants and allows the Business Customer to pay no financing fees if the Order Request is satisfied in full and in accordance with terms and conditions.

