Breaking News
Home / Top News / Fintech Firm OppLoans Announces Its First Bank-Led Credit Facility

Fintech Firm OppLoans Announces Its First Bank-Led Credit Facility

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

The industry leading financing structure will strengthen OppLoans’ mission of expanding credit access to underserved consumers

Chicago, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OppLoans, a growing fintech and top rated direct-to-consumer online lending platform, announced today that it has secured its first bank-led asset-backed revolving credit facility. This facility structure will enable OppLoans to further its mission by broadening access to online personal lending products for more middle-income consumers with credit challenges. 

“The creation of this unique credit facility not only further validates the strength of our business model and mission, but also illustrates our commitment to helping millions who are financially underserved,” said OppLoans’ CEO Jared Kaplan. “We will continue to improve access to simple and affordable financial products that can help support a path to a better financial situation for many middle-income consumers.”

The credit facility was led by BMO Harris Bank.

“BMO Harris Bank is excited to expand its relationship with OppLoans through this new financing. We have been impressed with the growth of OppLoans and its ability to serve its targeted client base,” said Robert Bomben, Director, BMO Harris Bank.

Founded in 2012 by Todd Schwartz, managing principal of Schwartz Capital Group, OppLoans’ lending platform serves customers in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The company is one of the top customer-rated online lenders in the country, maintaining an average customer rating of 4.9/5 stars on Google reviews, a rating based on nearly 10,000 reviews. Since its inception, OppLoans has funded and serviced more than 750,000 loans. 

“We are excited about this next step for the company. It will continue to strengthen our ability to serve consumers with the best available financial products and more importantly, a five-star customer experience they deserve,” Kaplan added.

###

About OppLoans:

OppLoans is one of the highest-rated online consumer finance platforms in the industry. The company provides accessible and simple-to-understand short-term lending products for middle-income consumers who may be turned away by traditional providers. Opploans is ranked an Inc. 500 company for four straight years, as well as the fourth fastest-growing Chicagoland company by Crain’s Business Chicago. OppLoans maintains an A+ rating from the BBB. For more information, please visit OppLoans.com.

 

CONTACT: Wendy Serafin
OppLoans
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.