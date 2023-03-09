According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, The North American market brings in the most money of any regional market in the global fintech investment market.

Farmington, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The FinTech Investment Market Size Is Estimated To Be Worth US$ 49920 Million In 2022 And Is Forecast To A Readjusted Size of US$ 113670 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.7% During The Forecast Period. Financial technology, also called “FinTech” or “fintech,” is a new technology that aims to compete with traditional ways of doing business in the financial sector. FinTech is a new industry that improves financial events by using technology.

Financial Technology, or FinTech, is when technology and financial services are used together. Fintech usually refers to financial solutions that are built on very new and innovative technologies. It’s interesting that non-financial startups are leading the fintech ecosystem and shaking up the whole financial industry by focusing on how consumer banking habits are changing. But in the end, financial institutions are the ones who benefit most from fintech.

Recent Developments:

Ant Technology Group Co. Ltd. – The Company builds the infrastructure and platform for the digital transformation of the service industry and likewise offers equal access to green and sustainable finance and other services.

Segment Overview:

Type Insights:

The P2P lending segment made up more than 56% of the market, and it is expected to keep being the leader in the market. P2P lending is one of the most popular ways for borrowers to get loans. It includes borrowers, P2P lending platforms, and investors in the market, so investors can see exactly how risky their investments are.

Application Insights:

In 2020, the large enterprise segment made up more than half of the market, and this is likely to stay the case during the forecast period. Large businesses are using FinTech more and more because e-commerce is becoming more and more popular.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

One of the main things that is helping the fintech investment market grow is that banking services are becoming more and more independent. During the forecast period, it is expected that the top banks will come up with strategic ways to deal with competition from fintech platforms, such as developing payment technologies for smartphones. Searching for equity investments is now done online, where many venture capitalists are making investments in the market. Angel List is a big business angel network, and other services help investors get their money back. Bitcoin is an online payment system that uses software and online transactions to make payments. It is a new kind of cryptocurrency that is safe and can be bought with regular money. Peer-to-peer technology makes it possible for people to send and receive Bitcoins. Some companies, like Microsoft, are putting money into virtual currencies, while others, like Apple and Google, are working on online wallets. During the forecast period, the market is likely to be most interested in these factors that drive the use of blockchain technology and digital wallets.

Trend:

The growth of the fintech investment market is driven by key trends like innovation and growth. New York, Silicon Valley, London, and Australia all have fintech startups that are doing well in business. Their clients choose services like tech-assisted payments, currency exchange, crowdfunding, online lending, and wealth management. This gives fintech startups an edge over banks and financial systems that have been around for a long time. In 2011, investors didn’t put much money into the Fintech industry because banks were focusing on cutting costs to keep making money after the 2008 global economic crisis. Few people were willing to invest in or use new and innovative technologies. But the current market picture is better because the industry is putting out new technology products. Major banks are helping fintech companies start up, invest in them, or work with them. This trend shows that financial institutions are using digital transformation to boost the value of their brands.

Challenge:

One of the main things holding back the growth of the fintech investment market is privacy and security concerns. Payment service providers may collect personal data and information about their customers to personalise advertising messages and target their most valuable customers. Service providers can use these methods to learn more about their customers’ profiles, behaviours, and data mining. But if this information is used without thought, it could hurt the privacy of customers. There are also privacy concerns with location-based services, like offers and services that are based on geo-based information in real time. As the data from smartphones is processed and stored by the vendor, it can be used in bad ways. Because smartphones are used to make financial transactions in real time, data theft, which is common in the virtual world, can cost customers money and hurt the reputation of service providers. People are afraid to trade online because of these risks, which could be bad for the fintech platform market.

Regional Outlook:

The global fintech investment market is split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa based on where it is. The North American market brings in the most money of any regional market in the global fintech investment market. Existing financial services in the area are at risk because so many new tech support companies have entered the financial services market. Through several fintech networks, some new businesses in the area are starting to offer loans for things like education. This is a big part of why the North American fintech investment market is growing. During the forecast period, there are also likely to be a lot of mergers and acquisitions in the North American FinTech investment market. As open banking and other regulatory changes change the financial services industry in the region, the Asia-Pacific fintech investment market is expected to grow the fastest over the next few years.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 14.7% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 113670 Million By Type Crowdfunding, Peer-to-Peer Lending, Online Acquiring and Mobile Wallets, MSME Services, MPOS, MobileFirst Banking, Bitcoin, Others By Technology Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence, 5G, Big Data, Blockchain, Open Banking, Other By Application Large Enterprises, SMEs, Other By Companies Oscar, Qufenqi, Wealthfront, ZhongAn, Atom Bank, Avant, Funding Circle, Klarna, Kreditech, OurCrowd, WeCash, H2 Ventures, KPMG Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Oscar, Qufenqi, Wealthfront, ZhongAn, Atom Bank, Avant, Funding Circle, Klarna, Kreditech, OurCrowd, WeCash, H2 Ventures, KPMG, and others.

By Type

Crowdfunding

Peer-to-Peer Lending

Online Acquiring and Mobile Wallets

MSME Services

MPOS

MobileFirst Banking

Bitcoin

Others

By Technology

Internet of Things (IoT)

Artificial Intelligence

5G

Big Data

Blockchain

Open Banking

Others

By Application

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

