FinTech Marketplace Wealth Migrate Continues Rapid Expansion–Opening Office in the UAE 

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wealth Migrate, (KPMG Global Fintech Top 50), a global online real estate marketplace, is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in the U.A.E. and the appointment of a new country CEO, as the firm continues to expand internationally to meet increasing demand from its growing network of global investors.

With operations already well-established in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China, the U.S., Australia, and South Africa, the new office in Dubai will serve Wealth Migrate’s growing community of investors in the Middle East and North African region.

Adding to the news of this expansion, Wealth Migrate additionally announced the opening of their U.K. office and the appointment of a new U.S. based CEO this week.

“We’re excited to finally confirm our presence in the U.A.E.,” said Scott Picken, co-founder and CEO of Wealth Migrate. “After listening to the needs of our investors, we now have our feet on the ground in Dubai and are committed to providing institutional grade, global investment opportunities to investors in this region.”

The new office is headed by a Wealth Partner and property investor, Lee-Ann Rush, CEO of Wealth Migrate, MENA.

“When looking to fill this role and all roles at Wealth Migrate, we are not only looking for someone with exceptional knowledge of real estate, but individuals who can add exponential value to the whole organization,” said Hennie Bezuidenhoudt, co-founder and chairman of Wealth Migrate. “Lee-Ann’s exceptional knowledge of real estate coupled with her background in protecting intellectual property and corporate governance and compliance expertise are a boon for the organization as a whole.”

As the leader of the Middle East and North African market, Lee-Ann is building the growing community of MENA based investors.

“Living in the vibrant cosmopolitan city of Dubai, I have experienced first-hand how Middle Eastern and expat investors are hungry for hassle-free, well-managed global real estate opportunities to diversify their portfolios and reduce risk,” Rush said. “Wealth Migrate offers a transparent, convenient platform which makes it easy to invest across multiple jurisdictions and currencies, creating true global wealth.”

In addition to the new office, Wealth Migrate is proud to announce it has been selected to present at the FinovateMiddleEast event in February 2018 in Dubai. The conference, which brings together banking and financial technology companies from all over the world, will host trailblazing FinTech demonstrations and discussions in an effort to propel innovation in the Middle East.

“It’s an honor to have been selected as one of only a handful of FinTech companies to present at FinovateMiddleEast,” said Jaco Maritz, Chief Operations Officer of Wealth Migrate. “We’re thrilled to contribute to such important discussions that will help shape the future of the Middle East.”

Wealth Migrate’s expansion to the U.A.E follows a series of notable accomplishments, including:

Ranking 42 on KPMG’s 2016 Global FinTech list

Ranking in top three for FinTech Africa awards

Conducting over $380m in real estate deals

Having over $100m in assets under management in the U.S.A alone

Securing over $10m+ in seed capital invested

Having 300% revenue growth YOY for last three years

Having 11,220 members from 107 countries signed up on the platform & growing at 63.9% per month

Having investors from 46 countries around the world and growing at 16% per month

In October 2016, the firm was the first global real estate platform to be integrated on blockchain thereby reducing friction costs and increasing trust and transparency. This year, the focus has been on dramatically streamlining the user experience with the help of investor feedback thus enabling the long-term vision of making investing as simple as a swipe of a finger and from as little as $1.

About Wealth Migrate

Wealth Migrate is a leading international real estate investment marketplace that offers global investors direct access to exclusive real estate investment opportunities in premier markets around the world, including the U.S., U.K. and Australia. Investors benefit from the extensive experience of the Wealth Migrate executive team, which has collectively invested more than $1.4 billion for clients in international real estate transactions over the last 3 decades. For more information, please visit http://www.wealthmigrate.com.

