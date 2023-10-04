2 out of 3 Americans don’t have an estate plan – Origin is addressing that need

Matt Watson, Founder & CEO of Origin, says 2 out of 3 Americans do not have an estate plan The acquisition of the MyAdvocate assets is a significant milestone for Origin, as it demonstrates the company’s dedication to offering the most comprehensive financial wellness platform that covers a breadth of use cases from family planning, to buying a home, to preparing for retirement and now estate planning.

BOSTON, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Origin , the startup reimagining financial wellness in the workplace, announced today that it has acquired NYC-based MyAdvocate, which provides a simple step-by-step tool to create a full estate plan in under 20 minutes. The acquisition helps Origin extend its financial wellness platform – already the broadest for personal finance – into estate planning, including wills and trust creation.

According to Caring.com , two out of three Americans do not have any estate planning documents – leaving their heirs and legacy at risk. “Estate planning is something a lot of people avoid because it can be expensive and complicated,” said Matt Watson, Founder and CEO of Origin. “MyAdvocate has made it very easy, and we’re thrilled to now make it a part of the Origin platform.”

The acquisition of the MyAdvocate assets is a significant milestone for Origin, as it demonstrates the company’s dedication to offering the most comprehensive financial wellness platform that covers a breadth of use cases from family planning, to buying a home, to preparing for retirement and now estate planning. MyAdvocate has already helped thousands of people create their estate plans online. Integrating MyAdvocate into the Origin platform will enable members to easily create an estate plan in a matter of minutes and track all of their finances in one place.

Trusts and wills are crucial tools for individuals to ensure that their assets are distributed as they wish and that their financial and personal affairs are managed according to their preferences, even after they are no longer able to do so themselves. It’s important to consult with financial professionals to create a plan that meets your specific needs and objectives and now members can do that right within Origin.

MyAdvocate founders Jak Kennedy and Rudy Wolfs will stay on as strategic advisors.

“We believe that everyone should have access to the tools they need to manage their finances effectively, regardless of their budget or financial situation,” said Watson. “Wills and trusts are an important, but often overlooked, part of financial planning, and we want to make it easy for our members to protect their assets and their loved ones.”

About Origin

Origin is reimagining financial wellness in the workplace, with the most comprehensive all-in-one financial planning platform. Combining proprietary technology with Certified Financial Planners, Origin is an all-in-one software based financial management platform that enables people to track spend and income, get expert advice, take action, and manage their money confidently and with ease. Origin is offered by hundreds of innovative employers including Lattice, Roku and Udemy. Learn more about Origin at useorigin.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10c5f0eb-977d-4d96-8b1c-9b2d0ce9c24f

CONTACT: Media contact: Kerry Metzdorf Big Swing Communications 978-463-2575 kerry@big-swing.com