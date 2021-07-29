Finward Bancorp Announces Earnings for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

MUNSTER, Ind., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Finward Bancorp (the “Bancorp”), the holding company for Peoples Bank (the “Bank”), reported record net income of $8.3 million, or $2.40 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021, increased by $79 thousand (1.0%), from the six months ended June 30, 2020, primarily due to higher net interest income. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the return on average assets (ROA) was 1.06% and the return on average equity (ROE) was 10.82%.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Bancorp’s net income totaled $3.7 million, or $1.05 per share. Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, decreased by $1.4 million (27.8%), from the quarter ended June 30, 2020, primarily due to higher noninterest expense and lower noninterest income. For the second quarter of 2021, the ROA was 0.92% and the ROE was 9.38%.

During the six months ended June 30, 2021, total assets increased by $107.4 million (7.2%), with interest-earning assets increasing by $106.5 million (7.6%). On June 30, 2021, interest-earning assets totaled $1.5 billion compared to $1.4 billion at December 31, 2020. Earning assets represented 93.9% of total assets at June 30, 2021, and 93.5% of total assets at December 31, 2020. The increase in total assets and interest earning assets for the six months was primarily the result of increased cash balances related to strong core deposit growth.

“Finward Bancorp had another strong quarter as we continue to see pandemic-related economic effects ease. Macroeconomic trends increasingly point towards recovery, and while the pandemic is not over yet, we are optimistic about the operating environment. As a company, we are Back to Business – an internal effort that resulted in over 75% of our employees vaccinated by the 4th of July, allowing us to return to normal operating conditions after the holiday. I am incredibly proud of what our team accomplished during the pandemic, and more so for how we have worked together to position ourselves for success during the recovery,” said Benjamin Bochnowski, president and CEO. “Our loan portfolio has remained resilient, and we saw another quarter of net recoveries on loans. Our provision has been driven largely by macroeconomic factors since the start of the pandemic, and we believe with continued strength, our provisions for loan loss will more closely reflect pre-pandemic levels.”

“We have learned lessons during the pandemic like everyone else, and are responding to shifting customer expectations around service. We are continuously reviewing our physical footprint needs as we work towards greater operational efficiency. We also are looking to further leverage digital investments to reduce the need for physical space as we scale, and to further deploy digital solutions where possible,” he continued.

“With that in mind, we are positioning ourselves for the new normal in banking. Efficiency is a core part of our strategy, and we are responding with the rest of the industry as margin pressure increases. Like many financial institutions, we saw deposits grow significantly since the start of the pandemic. While PPP forgiveness has had a benefit to our customers and the bank, it has created significant liquidity on the balance sheet,” said Bochnowski. “We are deploying this liquidity as fast as we can, and we have seen healthy demand for commercial loans in the local market. That said, deposit growth has outpaced loan growth and likely will continue to do so in the near term. Additionally, mortgage demand remains healthy, and we see the second quarter as indicative of demand over the next few quarters; it is robust, but still reduced from the peaks we saw at the height of the Pandemic mortgage boom in 2020.”

“Finally, we continue to work with the NASDAQ on the listing application for Finward’s common stock. Our application is in process with the NASDAQ and our listing on the exchange remains a top priority,” he concluded.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $23.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $1.8 million (8.3%), compared to $22.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The Bancorp’s net interest margin on a tax-adjusted basis was 3.51% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 3.64% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Net interest income was $11.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $457 thousand (4.0%), compared to $11.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The Bancorp’s net interest margin on a tax-adjusted basis was 3.42% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 3.63% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increased net interest income for the quarter and the six months was primarily the result of lower interest expense attributable to the Bancorp’s ability to manage through the current historically low interest rate cycle. The decrease in the net interest margin is a result of lower reinvestment rates on the Bancorp’s loan and securities portfolios. Management has adjusted deposit pricing to align with the current interest rate cycle and remains prepared to adjust rates paid on interest bearing deposits.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income from banking activities totaled $8.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $8.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of $599 thousand or 7.0%. Noninterest income from banking activities totaled $3.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $5.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of $1.4 million or 27.1%. The decrease in gain on sale of loans for the current quarter and six month period is the result of significant refinance activity in the prior year due to the economic and rate environment, which resulted in more loans originated and sold. The increase in fees and service charges for the current quarter and six-month period is primarily the result of changes in customer usage of bank services as our community recovers from the pandemic. The increase in wealth management income for the current quarter and six month period is the result of the Bancorp’s continued focus on expanding its wealth management line of business. The decrease in gains on the sale of securities for the current quarter and six-month period is a result of current market conditions and actively managing the portfolio.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $21.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $19.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $1.5 million or 7.5%. Noninterest expense totaled $10.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $9.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $1.2 million or 11.8%. The increase in compensation and benefits for the current quarter and six month period is primarily the result of management’s continued focus on talent management and retention. The increase in other operating expenses for the current quarter and six month period is primarily the result of investments in strategic initiatives.

The Bancorp’s efficiency ratio was 70.18% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 59.32% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The Bancorp’s efficiency ratio was 66.60% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 64.42% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in the efficiency ratio is the result of lower noninterest income and higher noninterest expense. The efficiency ratio is determined by dividing total noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and total noninterest income for the period.

Lending

The Bancorp’s loan portfolio totaled $971.2 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $966.6 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $4.6 million or 0.5%. The increase is primarily the result of organic loan portfolio growth. During the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Bancorp originated $178.1 million in new commercial loans, compared to $197.0 million during the six months ended June 30, 2020. During the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Bancorp originated $85.9 million in new fixed rate mortgage loans for sale, compared to $114.2 million during the six months ended June 30, 2020. The loan portfolio is 64.5% of earning assets and is comprised of 63.9% commercial related credits.

Investing

The Bancorp’s securities portfolio totaled $473.9 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $410.7 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $63.3 million or 15.4%. The increase is attributable to increased investment in the security portfolio. The securities portfolio represents 31.5% of earning assets and provides a consistent source of liquidity and earnings to the Bancorp. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $68.6 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $19.9 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $48.7 million or 244.5%. The increase in cash and cash equivalents is primarily the result of customer’s continued preference toward security and liquidity of assets.

Funding

At June 30, 2021, core deposits totaled $1.1 billion, compared to $1.0 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $96.8 million or 9.5%. The increase is the result of the Bancorp’s efforts to maintain and grow core deposits. Core deposits include checking, savings, and money market accounts and represented 79.9% of the Bancorp’s total deposits at June 30, 2021. During the six months ended June 30, 2021, balances for noninterest bearing checking, interest bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts increased. The increase in these core deposits is a result of management’s sales efforts along with customer preferences for competitively priced short-term liquid investments. At June 30, 2021, balances for certificates of deposit totaled $280.8 million, compared to $284.8 million at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $4.1 million or 1.4%. In addition, at June 30, 2021, borrowings and repurchase agreements totaled $24.4 million, compared to $19.9 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $4.5 million or 22.9%. The increase in short-term borrowings was a result of cyclical inflows of repurchase agreement balances.

Asset Quality

At June 30, 2021, non-performing loans totaled $12.3 million, compared to $14.4 million at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $2.1 million or 14.6%. The Bancorp’s ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 1.26% at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.49% at December 31, 2020. The Bancorp’s ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.85% at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.06% at December 31, 2020.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, $1.2 million in provisions to the allowance for loan losses were required, compared to $1.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $132 thousand or 12.9%. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, recoveries, net of charge-offs, totaled $27 thousand. At June 30, 2021, the allowance for loan losses is considered adequate by management and totaled $13.6 million. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.40% at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.29% at December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans, or coverage ratio, was 111.13% at June 30, 2021, compared to 86.72% at December 31, 2020.

Management also considers reserves on loans from acquisition activity that are not part of the allowance for loan losses. The Bancorp acquired loans for which there was evidence of credit quality deterioration since origination and it was determined that it was probable that the Bancorp would be unable to collect all contractually required principal and interest payments. At June 30, 2021, total purchased credit impaired loan reserves totaled $2.0 million compared to $2.1 million at December 31, 2020. Additionally, the Bancorp has acquired loans without evidence of credit quality deterioration since origination and has marked these loans to their fair values. As part of the fair value of loans receivable, there was a net fair value discount for loans acquired of $1.4 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $2.0 million at December 31, 2020. When these additional reserves are included on a pro forma basis, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.76% at June 30, 2021, and the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans, or coverage ratio, was 139.00% at June 30, 2021. See Table 1 below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP figures to the Bancorp’s GAAP figures.

Capital Adequacy

At June 30, 2021, shareholders’ equity stood at $157.0 million, and tangible capital represented 8.9% of total assets. The Bancorp’s regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2021, were 14.3% for total capital to risk-weighted assets, 13.1% for both common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets, and 8.4% for tier 1 leverage capital to adjusted average assets. Under all regulatory capital requirements, the Bancorp is considered well capitalized. The book value of the Bancorp’s stock stood at $45.13 per share at June 30, 2021.

Impacts of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic began to affect the Bancorp’s operations during March 2020, and as of the date of this release, continues to influence operating decisions. In response to the pandemic, the Bancorp’s management implemented the following policy actions:

Participating in the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), a program initiated to help small businesses maintain their workforces during the pandemic. As of June 30, 2021, the Bancorp approved 782 applications totaling $91.5 million for the first round, with an average loan size of approximately $117 thousand. These loans helped local business owners retain 10,758 employees based on the borrowers’ applications. The Bancorp’s SBA lender fee is averaging approximately 3.80% for the first round of the program, and fees will be earned over the life of the associated loans. The first round of PPP closed in August of 2020. On December 21, 2020, Congress passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, which included provisions for a second round of PPP funding in 2021. As of June 30, 2021, the Bancorp approved 420 applications totaling $37.5 million for the second round, with an average loan size of approximately $89 thousand. These loans will help local business owners retain 4,410 employees based on the borrowers’ applications. The Bancorp’s SBA lender fee is averaging approximately 5.32% for this program, and fees will be earned over the life of the associated loans. As of June 30, 2021, the Bancorp had remaining loan balances under the Paycheck Protection Program totaling $50.3 million.

Prudently helping borrowers who are or may be unable to meet their contractual payment obligations because of the effects of COVID-19. Consistent with regulatory guidance, the Bancorp will consider deferring or modifying a loan customer’s repayment obligation if the customer’s cash flow has been negatively impacted by the pandemic. The Bancorp’s management anticipates that additional borrower deferral and modification requests will continue in 2021 at a reduced pace. Loans modified to interest only payment or full payment deferral as part of the effects of COVID-19 as of June 30, 2021, are as follows:

(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) As of June 30, 2021 Mortgage loans Commercial Loans Number of Loans Recorded Investment Number of Loans Recorded Investment Interest only 15 $ 1,656 1 $ 2,973 Full interest, partial principal – – 2 1,021 Full payment deferral 1 98 – – Total $ 16 $ 1,754 3 $ 3,994

As the Bancorp continues to monitor the borrowers that are in and outside of deferral status, some loan relationships may be deemed non-performing. As of June 30, 2021, a single large commercial real estate loan relationship, which operates a hotel, with a carrying balance of $5.0 million, continued to be deemed non-performing after COVID-19 pandemic stresses negatively impacted weak operating performance which occurred prior to the pandemic. Through management’s review of the loan relationship, a specific reserve within the allowance for loan losses was allocated as of June 30, 2021. As of June 30, 2021, the customer has opened a payment reserve account with the Bancorp to be used for future contractual payments and is currently in compliance with all modified loan terms. No other material COVID-19 impacted loans that are in deferral status have been deemed non-performing at this time. As of June 30, 2021, a total of 211 loans have come out of COVID-19 related deferral status with carrying balances of $81.6 million. All of these loans continue to be performing, except one commercial real estate loan with a carrying balance of $835 thousand and one residential real estate loan with a carrying balances of $108 thousand.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp is a locally managed and independent financial holding company headquartered in Munster, Indiana, whose activities are primarily limited to holding the stock of Peoples Bank. Peoples Bank provides a wide range of personal, business, electronic and wealth management financial services from its 22 locations in Lake and Porter Counties in Northwest Indiana and South Chicagoland. Finward Bancorp’s common stock is quoted on the OTC Pink Marketplace and the OTC Bulletin Board under the symbol FNWD. The website ibankpeoples.com provides information on Peoples Bank’s products and services, and Finward Bancorp’s investor relations.

Finward Bancorp Quarterly Financial Report Key Ratios Three months ended, Six months ended, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2021 2020 Return on equity 9.38 % 12.30 % 9.02 % 13.42 % 14.32 % 10.82 % 11.90 % Return on assets 0.92 % 1.22 % 0.93 % 1.33 % 1.42 % 1.06 % 1.20 % Basic earnings per share $ 1.05 $ 1.35 $ 1.00 $ 1.42 $ 1.46 $ 2.40 $ 2.39 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.05 $ 1.35 $ 1.00 $ 1.42 $ 1.46 $ 2.40 $ 2.39 Yield on loans 4.21 % 4.41 % 4.61 % 4.62 % 4.62 % 4.31 % 4.72 % Yield on security investments 1.96 % 2.02 % 1.81 % 1.91 % 2.13 % 1.99 % 2.25 % Total yield on earning assets 3.38 % 3.59 % 3.77 % 3.75 % 3.93 % 3.48 % 4.07 % Cost of deposits 0.16 % 0.19 % 0.26 % 0.33 % 0.45 % 0.17 % 0.58 % Cost of repurchase agreements 0.28 % 0.28 % 0.33 % 0.37 % 0.50 % 0.28 % 0.89 % Cost of borrowed funds 0.47 % 2.70 % 2.74 % 2.77 % 2.66 % 2.31 % 2.65 % Total cost of funds 0.16 % 0.20 % 0.27 % 0.35 % 0.47 % 0.18 % 0.60 % Net interest margin – tax equivalent 3.42 % 3.58 % 3.66 % 3.53 % 3.63 % 3.51 % 3.64 % Noninterest income / average assets 0.92 % 1.12 % 1.27 % 1.32 % 1.42 % 1.02 % 1.25 % Noninterest expense / average assets 2.74 % 2.69 % 3.04 % 2.65 % 2.74 % 2.72 % 2.88 % Net noninterest margin / average assets -1.81 % -1.57 % -1.78 % -1.34 % -1.33 % -1.69 % -1.63 % Efficiency ratio 70.18 % 63.19 % 67.24 % 59.12 % 59.32 % 66.60 % 64.42 % Effective tax rate 10.02 % 14.04 % 6.61 % 17.08 % 18.19 % 12.32 % 16.56 % Dividend declared per common share $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.62 $ 0.62 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Net worth / total assets 9.78 % 9.64 % 10.21 % 10.06 % 9.85 % Book value per share $ 45.13 $ 43.16 $ 44.16 $ 43.01 $ 41.92 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.85 % 0.92 % 1.06 % 1.11 % 0.73 % Non-performing loans to total loans 1.26 % 1.32 % 1.49 % 1.54 % 0.95 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 111.13 % 101.49 % 86.72 % 71.14 % 105.95 % Allowance for loan losses to loans outstanding 1.40 % 1.34 % 1.29 % 1.10 % 1.00 % Foreclosed real estate to total assets 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.04 %

Finward Bancorp Quarterly Financial Report Balance Sheet Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Total assets $ 1,604,966 $ 1,556,717 $ 1,497,525 $ 1,481,022 $ 1,474,034 Cash & cash equivalents 68,625 68,009 19,922 84,447 97,305 Certificates of deposit in other financial institutions 1,471 1,474 1,897 1,901 1,639 Securities – available for sale 473,927 422,868 410,669 324,181 294,719 Loans receivable: Commercial real estate $ 315,087 $ 304,851 $ 298,257 $ 285,701 $ 286,122 Residential real estate 268,601 277,465 285,651 284,293 284,563 Commercial business 147,683 162,375 156,965 182,182 178,863 Construction and land development 104,154 97,400 93,562 89,176 92,982 Multifamily 53,639 51,933 50,571 50,701 56,070 Home equity 36,736 36,273 39,286 42,183 46,312 Manufactured Homes 35,958 33,632 30,904 27,814 22,518 Government 8,462 9,372 10,142 13,205 13,729 Consumer 544 438 1,025 467 522 Farmland 309 315 215 218 221 Total loans $ 971,173 $ 974,054 $ 966,578 $ 975,940 $ 981,902 Deposits: Core deposits: Noninterest bearing checking $ 275,819 $ 286,969 $ 241,620 $ 258,170 $ 262,001 Interest bearing checking 307,148 279,984 274,867 258,734 249,797 Savings 277,944 271,910 254,108 240,215 235,254 Money market 253,427 245,750 246,916 238,098 235,902 Total core deposits 1,114,338 1,084,613 1,017,511 995,217 982,954 Certificates of deposit 280,758 282,081 284,828 285,439 294,680 Total deposits $ 1,395,096 $ 1,366,694 $ 1,302,339 $ 1,280,656 $ 1,277,634 Borrowings and repurchase agreements $ 24,399 $ 15,917 $ 19,860 $ 31,145 $ 29,159 Stockholder’s equity 157,022 150,139 152,922 148,941 145,181

Finward Bancorp Quarterly Financial Report Consolidated Statements of Income Three months ended, Six months ended, (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2021 2020 Interest income: Loans $ 10,275 $ 10,746 $ 11,278 $ 11,263 $ 11,297 $ 21,021 $ 22,326 Securities & short-term investments 2,160 1,981 1,733 1,573 1,608 4,141 3,448 Total interest income 12,435 12,727 13,011 12,836 12,905 25,162 25,774 Interest expense: Deposits 549 651 827 1,050 1,380 1,200 3,444 Borrowings 14 30 77 98 110 44 244 Total interest expense 563 681 904 1,148 1,490 1,244 3,688 Net interest income 11,872 12,046 12,107 11,688 11,415 23,918 22,086 Provision for loan losses 576 578 1,816 849 508 1,154 1,022 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 11,296 11,468 10,291 10,839 10,907 22,764 21,064 Noninterest income: Gain on sale of loans held-for-sale, net 1,116 2,049 1,551 2,420 2,464 3,165 3,617 Fees and service charges 1,471 1,066 1,488 1,473 1,151 2,537 2,200 Wealth management operations 576 607 533 537 514 1,183 1,068 Gain on sale of securities, net 269 417 974 197 667 686 1,177 Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance 188 169 174 177 188 357 357 Gain on sale of foreclosed real estate, net 36 (9 ) (49 ) 24 43 27 103 Other 24 14 30 27 19 38 70 Total noninterest income 3,680 4,313 4,701 4,855 5,046 7,993 8,592 Noninterest expense: Compensation and benefits 5,801 5,530 6,214 5,263 5,371 11,331 10,588 Occupancy and equipment 1,324 1,372 1,079 1,150 1,295 2,696 2,704 Data processing 597 528 596 583 532 1,125 1,088 Marketing 195 199 168 176 180 394 388 Federal deposit insurance premiums 204 180 217 216 159 384 355 Other 2,793 2,529 3,028 2,393 2,227 5,322 4,640 Total noninterest expense 10,914 10,338 11,302 9,781 9,764 21,252 19,763 Income before income taxes 4,062 5,443 3,690 5,913 6,189 9,505 9,893 Income tax expenses 407 764 764 1,010 1,126 1,171 1,638 Net income $ 3,655 $ 4,679 $ 2,926 $ 4,903 $ 5,063 $ 8,334 $ 8,255





Finward Bancorp Quarterly Financial Report Asset Quality (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Nonaccruing loans $ 12,025 $ 12,257 $ 13,799 $ 14,481 $ 7,408 Accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days 248 599 566 579 1,904 Securities in non-accrual 970 944 929 879 815 Foreclosed real estate 368 491 538 501 634 Total nonperforming assets $ 13,611 $ 14,291 $ 15,832 $ 16,440 $ 10,761 Allowance for loan losses (ALL): ALL specific allowances for impaired loans $ 1,770 $ 1,884 $ 1,775 $ 1,330 $ 482 ALL general allowances for loan portfolio 11,869 11,163 10,683 9,384 9,384 Total ALL $ 13,639 $ 13,047 $ 12,458 $ 10,714 $ 9,866 Troubled Debt Restructurings: Nonaccruing troubled debt restructurings, non-compliant (1) (2) $ 1,269 $ 407 $ 155 $ 441 $ 157 Nonaccruing troubled debt restructurings, compliant (2) – 366 383 113 409 Accruing troubled debt restructurings 1,182 1,210 1,583 1,536 1,592 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 2,451 $ 1,983 $ 2,121 $ 2,090 $ 2,158 (1) “non-compliant” refers to not being within the guidelines of the restructuring agreement (2) included in nonaccruing loan balances presented above (Unaudited) June 30, Required 2021 To Be Well Actual Ratio Capitalized Capital Adequacy Bancorp Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.1% N/A Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.1% N/A Total capital to risk-weighted assets 14.3% N/A Tier 1 capital to adjusted average assets 8.4% N/A Capital Adequacy Bank Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.9% 6.5% Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.9% 8.0% Total capital to risk-weighted assets 14.1% 10.0% Tier 1 capital to adjusted average assets 8.2% 5.0%

Quarter-to-Date (Dollars in thousands) Average Balances, Interest, and Rates (unaudited) June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average

Balance Interest Rate (%) Average

Balance Interest Rate (%) ASSETS Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions $ 57,543 $ 9 0.06 $ 39,325 $ 15 0.15 Federal funds sold 1,288 – – 1,738 18 4.14 Certificates of deposit in other financial institutions 1,473 7 1.90 1,734 11 2.54 Securities available-for-sale 433,355 2,124 1.96 288,330 1,532 2.13 Loans receivable 976,520 10,275 4.21 977,866 11,297 4.62 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,446 20 2.32 3,918 32 3.27 Total interest earning assets 1,473,625 $ 12,435 3.38 1,312,911 $ 12,905 3.93 Cash and non-interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 36,377 17,713 Allowance for loan losses (13,255 ) (9,553 ) Other noninterest bearing assets 97,863 102,964 Total assets $ 1,594,610 $ 1,424,035 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Total deposits $ 1,402,398 $ 549 0.16 $ 1,237,241 $ 1,380 0.45 Repurchase agreements 16,855 12 0.28 13,671 17 0.50 Borrowed funds 1,720 2 0.47 13,981 93 2.66 Total interest bearing liabilities 1,420,973 $ 563 0.16 1,264,893 $ 1,490 0.47 Other noninterest bearing liabilities 17,787 17,741 Total liabilities 1,438,760 1,282,634 Total stockholders’ equity 155,850 141,401 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,594,610 $ 1,424,035 Return on average assets 0.92 % 1.42 % Return on average equity 9.38 % 14.32 % Net interest margin (average earning assets) 3.22 % 3.48 % Net interest margin (average earning assets) – tax equivalent 3.42 % 3.63 % Year-to-Date (Dollars in thousands) Average Balances, Interest, and Rates June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average

Balance Interest Rate (%) Average

Balance Interest Rate (%) ASSETS Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions $ 54,195 $ 21 0.08 $ 26,406 $ 69 0.52 Federal funds sold 1,040 – – 3,726 85 4.56 Certificates of deposit in other financial institutions 1,535 15 1.95 1,851 25 2.70 Securities available-for-sale 408,753 4,065 1.99 284,955 3,202 2.25 Loans receivable 976,059 21,021 4.31 945,189 22,326 4.72 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,681 40 2.17 3,915 67 3.42 Total interest earning assets 1,445,263 $ 25,162 3.48 1,266,042 $ 25,774 4.07 Cash and non-interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 35,055 18,397 Allowance for loan losses (12,960 ) (9,302 ) Other noninterest bearing assets 97,967 98,409 Total assets $ 1,565,325 $ 1,373,546 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Total deposits $ 1,375,429 $ 1,200 0.17 $ 1,192,482 $ 3,444 0.58 Repurchase agreements 15,674 22 0.28 12,803 57 0.89 Borrowed funds 1,903 22 2.31 14,087 187 2.65 Total interest bearing liabilities 1,393,006 $ 1,244 0.18 1,219,372 $ 3,688 0.60 Other noninterest bearing liabilities 18,295 15,380 Total liabilities 1,411,301 1,234,752 Total stockholders’ equity 154,024 138,794 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,565,325 $ 1,373,546 Return on average assets 1.06 % 1.20 % Return on average equity 10.82 % 11.90 % Net interest margin (average earning assets) 3.31 % 3.49 % Net interest margin (average earning assets) – tax equivalent 3.51 % 3.64 %