MUNSTER, Ind., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Finward Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWD) (the “Bancorp”), the holding company for Peoples Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that net income available to common shareholders was $2.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as compared to $2.1 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. Selected performance metrics are as follows for the periods presented:

“The first quarter of 2023 was the most challenging for the industry since the end of the great financial crisis. We experienced significant upheaval in the industry and had to react in order to ensure stability during a very uncertain time. Our response focused on our customers and ensuring liquidity on our balance sheet to give certainty to all of our customers, investors, and communities we serve. As the quarter closed, we ended with additional borrowings in order to maintain excess liquidity and saw a flow of deposit dollars from transaction accounts to higher priced deposit accounts. Ultimately, we were able to preserve our customer base, and believe that the deposit picture has stabilized since the events of March. Despite more growth in interest income, this led to net interest margin compression that has been felt across the industry,” said Benjamin Bochnowski, chief executive officer. “With so many external variables out of our control and impacting our business, we are focused internally on operations and expense management. Non-interest expense decreased by 9.1% from the prior quarter as a result. We also saw a decrease to our unrealized losses as bond prices improve, which benefitted tangible book value despite an impact from implementing the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) model.”

Highlights of the quarter include:

Net interest margin: The net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was 3.07%, compared to 3.41% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The tax-adjusted net interest margin (a non-GAAP measure) for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was 3.23%, compared to 3.63% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The decreased net interest margin is primarily the result of higher cost of funds resulting from the higher rate environment year over year. We anticipate the compression seen in the first quarter of the year to continue, unless target rates decrease, and our interest-bearing liabilities are able to be repriced at those lower rates. See Table 1 at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of the tax-adjusted net interest margin to the GAAP net interest margin.

Disclosures Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with GAAP. In this press release the Bancorp also is providing certain financial measures that are identified as non-GAAP. The Bancorp’s management believes that the non-GAAP information, which consists of tangible common equity, tangible common equity/total assets, adjusted net interest margin, and efficiency ratio, which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period to period operating performance. Additionally, the Bancorp believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Refer to Table 1 – Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this document for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures identified herein and their most comparable GAAP measures.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp is a locally managed and independent financial holding company headquartered in Munster, Indiana, whose activities are primarily limited to holding the stock of Peoples Bank. Peoples Bank provides a wide range of personal, business, electronic and wealth management financial services from its 26 locations in Lake and Porter Counties in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland. Finward Bancorp’s common stock is quoted on The NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC under the symbol FNWD. The website ibankpeoples.com provides information on Peoples Bank’s products and services, and Finward Bancorp’s investor relations.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of the Bancorp. For these statements, the Bancorp claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this communication should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about the Bancorp, including the information in the filings the Bancorp makes with the SEC. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by using words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include: difficulties and delays in integrating Finward’s and Royal’s businesses or fully realizing cost savings and other benefits; business disruption following the merger; changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates, market liquidity, and capital markets, as well as the magnitude of such changes, which may reduce net interest margins; inflation; further deterioration in the market value of securities held in the Bancorp’s investment securities portfolio, whether as a result of macroeconomic factors or otherwise; customer acceptance of the Bancorp’s products and services; customer borrowing, repayment, investment, and deposit practices; customer disintermediation; the introduction, withdrawal, success, and timing of business initiatives; competitive conditions; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures; economic conditions; and the impact, extent, and timing of technological changes, capital management activities, and other actions of the Federal Reserve Board and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Finward’s reports (such as the Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s Internet website (www.sec.gov). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning matters attributable to Finward or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Except as required by law, Finward does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statement is made.

In addition to the above factors, we also caution that the actual amounts and timing of any future common stock dividends or share repurchases will be subject to various factors, including our capital position, financial performance, capital impacts of strategic initiatives, market conditions, and regulatory and accounting considerations, as well as any other factors that our Board of Directors deems relevant in making such a determination. Therefore, there can be no assurance that we will repurchase shares or pay any dividends to holders of our common stock, or as to the amount of any such repurchases or dividends.

Finward Bancorp Quarterly Financial Report

Performance Ratios Quarter ended, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Return on equity 6.42% 12.96% 13.65% 12.45% 5.01% Return on assets 0.43% 0.78% 0.88% 0.85% 0.44% Yield on loans 4.67% 4.66% 4.34% 4.18% 4.17% Yield on security investments 2.39% 2.44% 2.30% 2.23% 2.02% Total yield on earning assets 4.22% 4.21% 3.88% 3.68% 3.49% Cost of deposits 0.92% 0.45% 0.19% 0.08% 0.08% Cost of repurchase agreements 2.65% 2.06% 0.98% 0.46% 0.33% Cost of borrowed funds 4.74% 5.19% 2.52% 1.10% 0.39% Total cost of funds 1.15% 0.65% 0.22% 0.09% 0.08% Noninterest income / average assets 0.50% 0.56% 0.51% 0.56% 0.64% Noninterest expense / average assets 2.75% 3.07% 2.90% 2.91% 3.33% Net noninterest margin / average assets -2.25% -2.52% -2.39% -2.36% -2.68% Efficiency ratio 82.35% 79.63% 74.54% 75.15% 87.10% Effective tax rate 12.53% 1.12% 11.14% 11.70% 11.41% Non-performing assets to total assets 1.04% 0.94% 0.58% 0.53% 0.47% Non-performing loans to total loans 1.36% 1.21% 0.73% 0.68% 0.62% Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 94.63% 70.18% 122.64% 133.78% 150.28% Allowance for credit losses to loans outstanding 1.29% 0.85% 0.89% 0.91% 0.93% Foreclosed real estate to total assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Basic earnings per share $0.52 $0.93 $1.07 $1.04 $0.53 Diluted earnings per share $0.51 $0.93 $1.07 $1.04 $0.53 Net worth / total assets 6.75% 6.59% 5.75% 6.50% 7.51% Book value per share $32.91 $31.73 $27.46 $31.80 $36.71 Closing stock price $29.10 $36.20 $34.01 $37.49 $46.21 Price per earnings per share $14.10 $9.70 $7.92 $8.97 $21.76 Dividend declared per common share $0.31 $0.31 $0.31 $0.31 $0.31

Non-GAAP Performance Ratios Quarter ended, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Net interest margin – tax equivalent 3.23% 3.73% 3.84% 3.78% 3.63% Tangible book value per diluted share $26.68 $25.41 $20.99 $25.24 $30.01 Tangible book value per diluted share adjusted for AOCI $39.67 $40.36 $39.57 $38.69 $37.80 Tangible common equity to total assets 5.47% 5.27% 4.39% 5.16% 6.14% Tangible common equity to total assets adjusted for AOCI 8.14% 8.38% 8.28% 7.91% 7.74%

Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands) Average Balances, Interest, and Rates (unaudited) March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Average

Balance Interest Rate (%) Average

Balance Interest Rate (%) ASSETS Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions $ 15,200 $ 183 4.82 $ 22,295 $ 8 0.14 Federal funds sold 836 8 3.83 8,015 – – Certificates of deposit in other financial institutions 2,455 16 2.61 1,725 3 0.70 Securities available-for-sale 373,548 2,234 2.39 510,119 2,575 2.02 Loans receivable 1,510,061 17,626 4.67 1,274,407 13,286 4.17 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 6,547 69 4.22 4,027 22 2.19 Total interest earning assets 1,908,647 $ 20,136 4.22 1,820,588 $ 15,894 3.49 Cash and non-interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 15,821 20,183 Allowance for credit losses (13,157 ) (13,367 ) Other noninterest bearing assets 155,944 127,943 Total assets $ 2,067,255 $ 1,955,347 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Total deposits $ 1,777,813 $ 4,087 0.92 $ 1,737,620 $ 337 0.08 Repurchase agreements 18,270 121 2.65 19,390 16 0.33 Borrowed funds 106,406 1,260 4.74 6,091 6 0.39 Total interest bearing liabilities 1,902,489 $ 5,468 1.15 1,763,101 $ 359 0.08 Other noninterest bearing liabilities 25,198 21,872 Total liabilities 1,927,687 1,784,973 Total stockholders’ equity 139,568 170,374 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,067,255 $ 1,955,347 Return on average assets 0.43% 0.44% Return on average equity 6.42% 5.01% Net interest margin (average earning assets) 3.07% $ 14,668 3.41% $ 15,535 Net interest margin (average earning assets) – tax equivalent 3.23% 3.63% Net intrest spread 3.07% 3.41% Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.00x 1.03x

Finward Bancorp Quarterly Financial Report

Balance Sheet Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Total assets $ 2,097,926 $ 2,070,339 $ 2,052,986 $ 2,101,485 $ 2,097,845 Cash & cash equivalents 54,781 31,282 38,296 79,302 54,501 Certificates of deposit in other financial institutions 2,452 2,456 2,214 1,482 1,731 Securities – available for sale 377,901 370,896 359,035 400,466 464,320 Loans receivable: Commercial real estate $ 484,564 $ 486,431 $ 452,852 $ 420,735 $ 408,375 Residential real estate 476,899 484,595 471,565 459,151 444,753 Commercial business 100,652 93,278 95,372 103,649 112,396 Construction and land development 116,308 108,926 134,301 153,422 150,810 Multifamily 252,633 251,014 258,377 248,495 234,267 Home equity 39,877 38,978 37,578 35,672 34,284 Manufactured homes 34,027 34,882 35,866 37,693 38,636 Government 10,646 9,549 9,649 8,081 8,176 Consumer 723 918 827 1,673 924 Total loans $ 1,516,329 $ 1,508,571 $ 1,496,387 $ 1,468,571 $ 1,432,621 Deposits: Core deposits: Noninterest bearing checking $ 330,057 $ 359,092 $ 386,137 $ 370,567 $ 380,515 Interest bearing checking 363,237 396,285 422,559 384,689 350,825 Savings 365,176 402,365 427,505 436,203 425,634 Money market 276,236 254,157 269,110 327,360 307,850 Total core deposits 1,334,706 1,411,899 1,505,311 1,518,819 1,464,824 Certificates of deposit 471,404 363,118 327,653 398,396 430,387 Total deposits $ 1,806,110 $ 1,775,017 $ 1,832,964 $ 1,917,215 $ 1,895,211 Borrowings and repurchase agreements $ 128,423 $ 135,503 $ 78,140 $ 24,536 $ 23,244 Stockholder’s equity 141,632 136,393 118,023 136,654 157,637

Finward Bancorp Quarterly Financial Report

Consolidated Statements of Income Quarter ended, (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Interest income: Loans $ 17,626 $ 17,504 $ 16,122 $ 15,221 $ 13,286 Securities & short-term investments 2,510 2,358 2,417 2,519 2,608 Total interest income 20,136 19,862 18,539 17,740 15,894 Interest expense: Deposits 4,087 2,007 871 389 337 Borrowings 1,381 1,046 161 53 22 Total interest expense 5,468 3,053 1,032 442 359 Net interest income 14,668 16,809 17,507 17,298 15,535 Provision for credit losses 488 – – – – Net interest income after provision for loan losses 14,180 16,809 17,507 17,298 15,535 Noninterest income: Fees and service charges 1,311 1,823 1,570 1,560 1,304 Wealth management operations 614 523 407 588 595 Gain on sale of loans held-for-sale, net 263 126 344 291 607 Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance 179 182 183 193 252 Gain on sale of securities, net – – 23 258 381 Gain on sale of foreclosed real estate, net – 16 – – – Other 241 169 103 6 5 Total noninterest income 2,608 2,839 2,630 2,896 3,144 Noninterest expense: Compensation and benefits 7,538 6,587 7,498 7,538 7,367 Occupancy and equipment 1,690 1,752 1,804 1,729 1,500 Data processing 973 1,238 1,212 1,246 3,054 Federal deposit insurance premiums 465 279 350 380 219 Marketing 255 284 587 385 651 Impairment charge on assets held for sale – 1,232 – – – Net loss recognized on sale of premises and equipment – 49 254 – – Other 3,306 4,224 3,305 3,898 3,478 Total noninterest expense 14,227 15,645 15,010 15,176 16,269 Income before income taxes 2,561 4,003 5,127 5,018 2,410 Income tax expenses 321 45 571 587 275 Net income $ 2,240 $ 3,958 $ 4,556 $ 4,431 $ 2,135

Finward Bancorp Quarterly Financial Report

Asset Quality (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Nonaccruing loans $ 19,801 $ 18,128 $ 8,943 $ 8,813 $ 8,414 Accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days 878 248 1,982 1,208 494 Securities in non-accrual 1,017 1,048 1,027 1,030 972 Foreclosed real estate 64 – – – – Total nonperforming assets $ 21,760 $ 19,424 $ 11,952 $ 11,051 $ 9,880 Allowance for credit losses (ACL): ACL specific allowances for impaired loans $ 1,075 $ 338 $ 749 $ 731 $ 716 ACL general allowances for loan portfolio 18,493 12,559 12,649 12,675 12,671 Total ACL $ 19,568 $ 12,897 $ 13,398 $ 13,406 $ 13,387 Troubled Debt Restructurings: Nonaccruing troubled debt restructurings, non-compliant (1) (2) $ 244 $ 343 $ 452 $ 308 $ 300 Nonaccruing troubled debt restructurings, compliant (2) 1,038 815 542 657 265 Accruing troubled debt restructurings 3,197 2,753 3,480 1,484 1,379 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 4,479 $ 3,911 $ 4,474 $ 2,449 $ 1,944

(1) “non-compliant” refers to not being within the guidelines of the restructuring agreement (2) included in nonaccruing loan balances presented above



(Unaudited) March 31, Required 2023 To Be Well Actual Ratio Capitalized Capital Adequacy Bank Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.0% 6.5% Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.0% 8.0% Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.0% 10.0% Tier 1 capital to adjusted average assets 7.7% 5.0%

Table 1 – Reconciliation of the Non-GAAP Performance Measures (Dollars in thousands) Quarter Ended (unaudited) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Calculation of tangible common equity Total stockholder’s equity $ 141,632 $ 136,393 $ 118,023 $ 136,654 $ 157,637 Goodwill (22,395 ) (22,395 ) (22,615 ) (22,615 ) (22,774 ) Other intangibles (4,402 ) (4,794 ) (5,188 ) (5,588 ) (5,998 ) (A) Tangible common equity $ 114,835 $ 109,204 $ 90,220 $ 108,451 $ 128,865 Calculation of tangible common equity adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss (income) (A) Tangible common equity $ 114,835 $ 109,204 $ 90,220 $ 108,451 $ 128,865 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (income) 55,895 64,300 79,839 57,781 33,462 (B) Tangible common equity adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss (income) $ 170,730 $ 173,504 $ 170,059 $ 166,232 $ 162,327 Calculation of tangible book value per share (A) Tangible common equity $ 114,835 $ 109,204 $ 90,220 $ 108,451 $ 128,865 Shares outstanding 4,304,026 4,298,401 4,297,900 4,296,949 4,294,136 Tangible book value per diluted share $ 26.68 $ 25.41 $ 20.99 $ 25.24 $ 30.01 Calculation of tangible book value per diluted share adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss (income) (B) Tangible common equity adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss (income) $ 170,730 $ 173,504 $ 170,059 $ 166,232 $ 162,327 Diluted average common shares outstanding 4,304,026 4,298,401 4,297,900 4,296,949 4,294,136 Tangible book value per diluted share adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss (income) $ 39.67 $ 40.36 $ 39.57 $ 38.69 $ 37.80 Calculation of tangible common equity to total assets (A) Tangible common equity $ 114,835 $ 109,204 $ 90,220 $ 108,451 $ 128,865 Total assets 2,097,926 2,070,339 2,052,986 2,101,485 2,097,845 Tangible common equity to total assets 5.47% 5.27% 4.39% 5.16% 6.14% Calculation of tangible common equity to total assets (B) Tangible common equity adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss (income) $ 170,730 $ 173,504 $ 170,059 $ 166,232 $ 162,327 Total assets 2,097,926 2,070,339 2,052,986 2,101,485 2,097,845 Tangible common equity to total assets adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss (income) 8.14% 8.38% 8.28% 7.91% 7.74% Calculation of tax adjusted net interest margin Net interest income $ 14,668 $ 16,809 $ 17,507 $ 17,298 $ 15,535 Tax adjusted interest on securities and loans 756 791 817 930 966 Adjusted net interest income 15,424 17,600 18,324 18,228 16,501 Total average earning assets 1,908,647 1,886,596 1,910,722 1,927,664 1,820,588 Tax adjusted net interest margin 3.23% 3.73% 3.84% 3.78% 3.63% Efficiency ratio Total non-interest expense $ 14,227 $ 15,645 $ 15,010 $ 15,176 $ 16,269 Total revenue 17,276 19,648 20,137 20,194 18,679 Efficiency ratio 82.35% 79.63% 74.54% 75.15% 87.10%

