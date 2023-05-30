MUNSTER, Ind., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Finward Bancorp (“Finward”), the parent company for Peoples Bank, today announced that on May 26, 2023, the Board of Directors of Finward declared a dividend of $0.31 per share payable on July 6, 2023, with a record date of June 23, 2023.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp is a locally managed and independent financial holding company headquartered in Munster, Indiana, whose activities are primarily limited to holding the stock of Peoples Bank. Peoples Bank provides a wide range of personal, business, electronic and wealth management financial services from its 26 locations in Lake and Porter Counties in Northwest Indiana and the Chicagoland area. Finward Bancorp’s common stock is quoted on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol FNWD. The website ibankpeoples.com provides information on Peoples Bank’s products and services, and Finward Bancorp’s investor relations.

