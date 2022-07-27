Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Finwave Semiconductor Raises $12.2M Series A Funding Round to Advance the Ultimate Transistor for 5G

Finwave Semiconductor Raises $12.2M Series A Funding Round to Advance the Ultimate Transistor for 5G

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

WALTHAM, Mass., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 3DGaNTM (Gallium Nitride) innovators Finwave Semiconductor, Inc.ctor, Inc. today announced a $12.2 million Series A funding round led by Fine Structure Ventures with additional participation from Citta Capital, Soitec, Safar Partners and Alumni Ventures. The Series A follows an award of $4.3 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Energy Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) SCALEUP (Seeding Critical Advances for Leading Energy technologies with Untapped Potential) grant, to help bring the company’s technology to volume production. The funds will be used to expand the company’s team, product development activities and lab facilities – all in advancement of Finwave’s mission to revolutionize the future of 5G communications with next-generation 3DGaN FinFET technology.

“Finwave’s technology unlocks the promise of 5G,” said Jennifer Uhrig, senior managing director at Fine Structure Ventures, a venture capital fund affiliated with FMR LLC, the parent company of Fidelity Investments. “The company combines best-in-class power amplification efficiency with high-volume manufacturing to overcome the performance and cost limitations that have together stymied widespread adoption of mmWave. We are thrilled to be working with Finwave to bring their revolutionary products to market.”

mmWave is critical to the future of all wireless technology, but the realization of its potential faces severe roadblocks. Weak uplink, high deployment costs, low 5G radio efficiency and soaring operating costs are all combining to thwart the promise of mmWave. Currently, 5G networks are being held back from realizing their true potential due to a critical missing component: high-performance mmWave power amplifier technology.

High-performance GaN-on-Silicon (GaN-on-Si) brings a new option to the table that could make 5G millimeter wave more practical. At mmWave frequencies, GaN-on-Si amplifiers excel versus alternative solutions such as Si RFSOI MOSFETs, GaAs pHEMTs, or SiGe devices. Finwave’s award-winning 3DGaN technology significantly improves linearity, output power and efficiency in 5G mmWave systems – while greatly reducing costs for carriers. By leveraging high volume 8” Si CMOS fabs for producing 3DGaN chips, Finwave’s devices benefit from both the cost model and scalability of silicon technology.

“3DGaN FinFET technology is a result of over 10 years of research and development, initially developed at MIT and recognized with the coveted 2012 IEEE Electron Device Society George Smith Award,” noted Dr. Bin Lu, Finwave’s CEO and co-founder. “The enormous potential of GaN FinFETs has since been demonstrated by a growing number of researchers around the world. Finwave was founded with the mission to scale the technology from lab to high-volume products that benefit society, and 5G presents the perfect market opportunity for the scale, performance gains and cost advantages this technology brings. Having solved numerous manufacturing challenges and successfully created a fabrication process using standard 8” Si CMOS tools, Finwave is leading the way in commercializing the 3DGaN technology for 5G.”

Finwave Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chairman Dr. Jim Cable added, “After spending 30 years working in the silicon on insulator technology and being an early pioneer in getting this technology into every cell phone on the planet, the opportunities for Finwave’s 3DGaN GaN-on-Silicon technology are enormous, and I am very excited to be part of the team. I personally understand the challenges of ramping up a new technology into high-volume markets, and we are very focused on all aspects of enabling this. Closing this Series A round is a major step forward for us.”

More information can be found at www.finwavesemi.com.

About Finwave Semiconductor, Inc.
Founded in 2012, Finwave Semiconductor is shaping the future through a new breakthrough transistor designed to optimize the potential of Gallium Nitride (GaN). Finwave’s advanced 3DGaNTM technology is the discovery of prominent MIT innovators who are focused on bringing the true potential of GaN to key industries including 5G, AI, cloud computing, and EV and autonomous vehicles.

Finwave is the creator of the world’s first 8” GaN insulating gate FinFET processed in a Si CMOS fab. The company’s proven, award-winning, breakthrough GaN FinFET technology, and its 3D fin transistor structure, is the result of more than 100 years of combined cutting-edge research. Finwave has offices in Massachusetts and California, as well as partners worldwide. For more information, visit www.finwavesemi.com.

Media Contact:
Stephanie Olsen
Lages & Associates
(949) 453-8080
stephanie@lages.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.