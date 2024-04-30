– Net Income of $3.3 Million for First Quarter of 2024 –
– Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.25 for First Quarter of 2024 –
MURRAY, Utah, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ: FINW) (“FinWise” or the “Company”), parent company of FinWise Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
First Quarter 2024 Highlights
- Loan originations were $1.1 billion, compared to $1.2 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and $0.9 billion for the first quarter of the prior year
- Net interest income was $14.0 million, compared to $14.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and $12.1 million for the first quarter of the prior year
- Net Income was $3.3 million, compared to $4.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and $3.9 million for the first quarter of the prior year
- Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) were $0.25 for the quarter, compared to $0.32 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and $0.29 for the first quarter of the prior year
- Efficiency ratio was 60.6%, compared to 55.8% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and 52.5% for the first quarter of the prior year (1)
- Annualized return on average equity (ROAE) was 8.4%, compared to 10.8% in the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and 11.1% in the first quarter of the prior year
- Non-performing loans were $26.0 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $27.1 million as of December 31, 2023, and $1.8 million as of March 31, 2023(2)
(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure.
(2) Of the non-performing loans $14.8 million, $15.0 million, and $1.1 million, respectively, as of March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023 is guaranteed by the SBA.
“We are pleased with the first quarter’s robust loan originations and encouraging credit quality performance, which highlights the resiliency of our differentiated business model,” said Kent Landvatter, Chief Executive Officer of FinWise. “We also remained laser focused on executing our strategic initiatives during the quarter as we announced new lending and payments agreements, continued to build out our Payments Hub and BIN Sponsorship platform and deepened our executive bench. In addition, given our strong balance sheet and earnings power, we announced a new share repurchase program. We remain on track to deliver on our target to further diversify our business model, which we expect will continue to enhance the Company’s long-term growth.”
|Selected Financial Data
|For the Three Months Ended
|($s in thousands, except per share amounts)
|3/31/2024
|12/31/2023
|3/31/2023
|Net Income
|$
|3,315
|$
|4,156
|$
|3,861
|Diluted EPS
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.29
|Return on average assets
|2.2
|%
|2.9
|%
|3.8
|%
|Return on average equity
|8.4
|%
|10.8
|%
|11.1
|%
|Yield on loans
|14.80
|%
|16.21
|%
|17.24
|%
|Cost of deposits
|4.71
|%
|4.82
|%
|3.18
|%
|Net interest margin
|10.12
|%
|10.61
|%
|12.51
|%
|Efficiency ratio(1)
|60.6
|%
|55.8
|%
|52.5
|%
|Tangible book value per share(2)
|$
|12.70
|$
|12.41
|$
|11.26
|Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets(2)
|26.6
|%
|26.5
|%
|32.6
|%
|Leverage Ratio (Bank under CBLR)
|20.6
|%
|20.7
|%
|24.0
|%
|Full-time Equivalent (FTEs)
|175
|162
|140
(1) This measure is not a measure recognized under United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and is therefore considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure. The efficiency ratio is defined as total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. The Company believes this measure is important as an indicator of productivity because it shows the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.
(2) This measure is not a measure recognized under GAAP and is therefore considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure. Tangible shareholders’ equity is defined as total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total shareholder’s equity. The Company had no goodwill or other intangible assets as of any of the dates indicated. The Company has not considered loan servicing rights or loan trailing fee asset as intangible assets for purposes of this calculation. As a result, tangible shareholders’ equity is the same as total shareholders’ equity as of each of the dates indicated.
Net Income
Net income was $3.3 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $4.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $3.9 million for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily due to a decrease in non-interest income resulting from a decline in the fair value of the Company’s investment in Business Funding Group (“BFG”) and lower strategic program fees, an increase in non-interest expense due to increases in salaries and employee benefits and other operating expenses driven by increased spending on business infrastructure, and a decrease in net interest income as our exposure to high rate consumer loans continues to decline. The decrease from the prior year period was primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits expense and other expenses driven by increased spending on business infrastructure and was offset in part by increases in net interest income driven by growth in the loans held for investment portfolio and non-interest income resulting from higher fees and gains on sale of loans.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $14.0 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $14.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $12.1 million for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily due to lower yields earned on the Bank’s loan balances as the Bank continues to step away from high yield loans, partially offset by increases on the Bank’s average balances for the loans held for investment portfolio. The increase from the prior year period was primarily due to increases in the Bank’s average balances for the loans held for investment portfolio, partially offset by increased interest rates paid on deposits and increased average interest-bearing deposit balances.
Loan originations totaled $1.1 billion for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $1.2 billion for the prior quarter and $0.9 billion for the prior year period. Through the first four weeks of April, originations are tracking at roughly the same level as first quarter of 2024 originations.
Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 10.12%, compared to 10.61% for the prior quarter and 12.51% for the prior year period. The decrease from the prior quarter is primarily attributable to the decreased yields and average balances in the loans held for sale portfolio and was partially offset by volume increases in the loans held for investment portfolio. The decrease from the prior year period was primarily due to increases in net earning assets while the yield on those assets declined coupled with an increase in the funding costs.
Provision for Credit Losses
The Company’s provision for credit losses was $3.2 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $3.2 million for the prior quarter and $2.7 million for the prior year period. The provision remained stable when compared to the prior quarter as we continue to reduce the Strategic Program loans held for investment while growing our loan portfolio. Provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2024 increased when compared to the prior year period due primarily to qualitative factor adjustments based on the increase in nonperforming assets primarily related to the SBA portfolio toward the latter part of 2023. Non-performing assets stabilized in the first quarter of 2024 compared to recent quarters.
Non-interest Income
|For the Three Months Ended
|($ in thousands)
|3/31/2024
|12/31/2023
|3/31/2023
|Noninterest income:
|Strategic Program fees
|$
|3,965
|$
|4,229
|$
|3,685
|Gain on sale of loans
|415
|440
|187
|SBA loan servicing fees
|466
|450
|591
|Change in fair value on investment in BFG
|(124
|)
|200
|(300
|)
|Other miscellaneous income
|742
|716
|364
|Total noninterest income
|$
|5,464
|$
|6,035
|$
|4,527
Non-interest income was $5.5 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $6.0 million for the prior quarter and $4.5 million for the prior year period. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily due to the change in the fair value of the Company’s investment in BFG and a decrease in Strategic Program fees primarily due to lower originations. The increase from the prior year period was mainly due to an increase in miscellaneous income related to increased revenue from growth in the Company’s commercial operating lease portfolio and higher Strategic Program fees and gain on sales.
Non-interest Expense
|For the Three Months Ended
|($ in thousands)
|3/31/2024
|12/31/2023
|3/31/2023
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|7,562
|$
|7,396
|$
|5,257
|Professional services
|1,567
|1,433
|1,474
|Occupancy and equipment expenses
|980
|923
|712
|(Recovery) impairment of SBA servicing asset
|(198
|)
|(122
|)
|(253
|)
|Other operating expenses
|1,896
|1,751
|1,547
|Total noninterest expense
|$
|11,807
|$
|11,381
|$
|8,737
Non-interest expense was $11.8 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $11.4 million for the prior quarter and $8.7 million for the prior year period. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits and other operating expenses driven by spending to develop the business infrastructure to stand up the new initiatives and support our growing business. The increase from the prior year period was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits and other operating expenses driven by increased spending on business infrastructure along with an increase in occupancy and equipment expenses reflecting the growth in our business.
Reflecting the expenses incurred to develop our business infrastructure build, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 60.6% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 55.8% for the prior quarter and 52.5% for the prior year period.
Tax Rate
The Company’s effective tax rate was 26.5% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 28.5% for the prior quarter and 26.1% for the prior year period. The decrease from the prior quarter was due primarily to resolution of state tax matters in the prior quarter.
Balance Sheet
The Company’s total assets were $610.8 million as of March 31, 2024, an increase from $586.2 million as of December 31, 2023 and $442.3 million as of March 31, 2023. The increase from December 31, 2023 was primarily due to continued growth in the Company’s commercial leases, SBA, and Strategic Program loans held-for-sale loan portfolios. The increase in total assets compared to March 31, 2023 was primarily due to increases in deposits to support growth in the Company’s SBA, commercial leases, Strategic Program loans held-for-sale, and owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolios. Also contributing to the total asset increase for both comparison periods was the Company’s ownership increase in its investment in Business Funding Group (“BFG”). The growth in the loan assets was funded in large part by the growth in deposits.
The following table shows the gross loans held for investment balances as of the dates indicated:
|3/31/2024
|12/31/2023
|3/31/2023
|($s in thousands)
|Amount
|% of total loans
|Amount
|% of total loans
|Amount
|% of total loans
|SBA
|$
|247,810
|63.4
|%
|$
|239,922
|64.5
|%
|$
|178,663
|65.6
|%
|Commercial leases
|46,690
|11.9
|%
|38,110
|10.2
|%
|15,057
|5.5
|%
|Commercial, non-real estate
|2,077
|0.5
|%
|2,457
|0.7
|%
|2,833
|1.0
|%
|Residential real estate
|39,006
|10.0
|%
|38,123
|10.2
|%
|30,994
|11.4
|%
|Strategic Program loans
|17,216
|4.4
|%
|19,408
|5.2
|%
|21,393
|7.9
|%
|Commercial real estate:
|Owner occupied
|21,300
|5.4
|%
|20,798
|5.6
|%
|15,161
|5.6
|%
|Non-owner occupied
|2,155
|0.6
|%
|2,025
|0.5
|%
|1,861
|0.7
|%
|Consumer
|14,689
|3.8
|%
|11,372
|3.1
|%
|6,351
|2.3
|%
|Total period end loans
|$
|390,943
|100.0
|%
|$
|372,215
|100.0
|%
|$
|272,313
|100.0
|%
Note: SBA loans as of March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023 include $141.7 million, $131.7 million and $75.9 million, respectively, of SBA 7(a) loan balances that are guaranteed by the SBA. The held for investment balance on Strategic Programs with annual interest rates below 36% as of March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023 was $2.7 million, $3.6 million and $6.9 million, respectively.
Total gross loans held for investment as of March 31, 2024 were $390.9 million, an increase from $372.2 million and $272.3 million as of December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. The increase compared to December 31, 2023 was primarily due to increases in the commercial leases, SBA 7(a), and consumer loan portfolios. The increase compared to March 31, 2023 was primarily due to increases in the SBA 7(a), commercial leases, consumer, and residential real estate loan portfolios.
The following table shows the Company’s deposit composition as of the dates indicated:
|As of
|
|3/31/2024
|12/31/2023
|3/31/2023
|($s in thousands)
|Amount
|Percent
|Amount
|Percent
|Amount
|Percent
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|107,076
|25.2
|%
|$
|95,486
|23.6
|%
|$
|79,930
|28.3
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|Demand
|48,279
|11.4
|%
|50,058
|12.4
|%
|42,031
|14.8
|%
|Savings
|11,206
|2.6
|%
|8,633
|2.1
|%
|7,963
|2.8
|%
|Money market
|9,935
|2.3
|%
|11,661
|2.8
|%
|12,993
|4.6
|%
|Time certificates of deposit
|247,600
|58.4
|%
|238,995
|59.0
|%
|140,276
|49.5
|%
|Total period end deposits
|$
|424,096
|100.0
|%
|$
|404,833
|100.0
|%
|$
|283,193
|100.0
|%
Total deposits as of March 31, 2024 increased to $424.1 million from $404.8 million and $283.2 million as of December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. The increase from December 31, 2023 was driven primarily by an increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits and brokered time certificates of deposit. The increase from March 31, 2023 was driven primarily by an increase in brokered time certificate of deposits and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. As of March 31, 2024, 32.4% of deposits at the Bank level were uninsured, compared to 31.1% as of December 31, 2023, and 36.1% as of March 31, 2023. As of March 31, 2024, 5.9% of total deposits at the Bank were required under the Company’s Strategic Program agreements and an additional 9.6% were associated with other accounts owned by the Company or the Bank.
Total shareholders’ equity as of March 31, 2024 increased $7.4 million to $162.5 million from $155.1 million at December 31, 2023. Compared to March 31, 2023, total shareholders’ equity increased by $18.1 million from $144.4 million. The increase from December 31, 2023 was primarily due to the additional capital issued in exchange for the Company’s increased ownership in BFG as well as the Company’s net income. The increase from March 31, 2023 was primarily due to the Company’s net income as well as the aforementioned BFG transaction, partially offset by the repurchase of common stock under the Company’s various repurchase programs.
Bank Regulatory Capital Ratios
The following table presents the leverage ratios for the Bank as of the dates indicated as determined under the Community Bank Leverage Ratio Framework of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation:
|
|As of
|Capital Ratios
|3/31/2024
|12/31/2023
|3/31/2023
|Well-Capitalized Requirement
|Leverage Ratio
|20.6
|%
|20.7
|%
|24.0
|%
|9.0
|%
The leverage ratio decrease from the prior year period primarily results from the growth in the loan portfolio. The Bank’s capital levels remain significantly above well-capitalized guidelines as of March 31, 2024.
Share Repurchase Program
As of March 31, 2024, the Company has repurchased a total of 17,697 shares for $0.2 million under the Company’s share repurchase program announced in March 2024.
Definitive Agreement
The Company entered into a definitive agreement, dated as of July 25, 2023, as amended, with BFG and four members of BFG to acquire an additional 10% of its nonvoting ownership interests in exchange for 339,176 shares of the Company’s stock, subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions. On February 5, 2024, the transaction closed increasing the Company’s total equity ownership of BFG to 20%.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming loans were $26.0 million, or 6.6% of total loans receivable, as of March 31, 2024, compared to $27.1 million or 7.3% of total loans receivable, as of December 31, 2023 and $1.8 million or 0.7% as of March 31, 2023. Of the $26.0 million, $27.1 million, and $1.8 million nonperforming loans as of March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively, $14.8 million, $15.0 million, and $1.1 million, respectively, are guaranteed by the SBA and $11.2 million, $12.1 million, and $0.7 million, respectively, is the balance of loans which do not carry SBA guarantees. The decrease in nonperforming loans from the prior quarter was primarily attributable to loans returning to performing status and charge-offs. The increase in nonperforming loans from the prior year was primarily attributable to several loans in the SBA 7(a) loan portfolio moving to non-accrual status due mainly to the negative impact of elevated interest rates on the Company’s small business borrowers. The Company’s allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment was 3.2% as of March 31, 2024 compared to 3.5% as of December 31, 2023 and 4.4% as of March 31, 2023. The Company’s increased retention of most of the originated guaranteed portions in its SBA 7(a) loan program has been the primary factor in the decrease in this ratio from the prior quarter and year.
For the first quarter of 2024, the Company’s net charge-offs were $3.4 million consistent with the net charge-offs recorded during the prior quarter and $2.9 million for the prior year period. The increase compared to the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to increased charge-offs related to the Company’s SBA portfolio, lease financing receivables and consumer loans.
The following table presents a summary of changes in the allowance for credit losses and asset quality ratios for the periods indicated:
|For the Three Months Ended
|($s in thousands)
|3/31/2024
|12/31/2023
|3/31/2023
|Allowance for Credit Losses:
|Beginning Balance(1)
|$
|12,888
|$
|12,986
|$
|11,985
|Impact of ASU 2016-13 Adoption
|—
|—
|257
|Adjusted Beginning Balance
|12,888
|12,986
|12,242
|Provision for Credit Losses(2)
|3,145
|3,272
|2,668
|Charge offs
|Construction and land development
|—
|—
|—
|Residential real estate
|(64
|)
|(104
|)
|—
|Residential real estate multifamily
|—
|—
|—
|Commercial real estate
|Owner occupied
|(525
|)
|(561
|)
|(122
|)
|Non-owner occupied
|—
|—
|—
|Commercial and industrial
|(54
|)
|(281
|)
|(18
|)
|Consumer
|(41
|)
|(22
|)
|—
|Lease financing receivables
|(111
|)
|—
|—
|Strategic Program loans
|(2,946
|)
|(2,656
|)
|(3,025
|)
|Recoveries
|Construction and land development
|—
|—
|—
|Residential real estate
|53
|3
|3
|Residential real estate multifamily
|—
|—
|—
|Commercial real estate
|Owner occupied
|3
|—
|—
|Non-owner occupied
|—
|(11
|)
|—
|Commercial and industrial
|—
|1
|2
|Consumer
|—
|—
|—
|Lease financing receivables
|—
|—
|—
|Strategic Program loans
|284
|261
|284
|Ending Balance
|$
|12,632
|$
|12,888
|$
|12,034
|Asset Quality Ratios
|As of and For the Three Months Ended
|($s in thousands, annualized ratios)
|3/31/2024
|12/31/2023
|3/31/2023
|Nonperforming loans*
|$
|25,996
|$
|27,127
|$
|1,809
|Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment
|6.6
|%
|7.3
|%
|0.7
|%
|Net charge offs to average loans held for investment
|3.5
|%
|3.8
|%
|4.4
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment
|3.2
|%
|3.5
|%
|4.4
|%
|Net charge offs
|$
|3,401
|$
|3,370
|$
|2,876
(1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2023.
(2) Excludes the provision for unfunded commitments.
*Nonperforming loans as of March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023 include $14.8 million, $15.0 million, and $1.1 million, respectively, of SBA 7(a) loan balances that are guaranteed by the SBA.
About FinWise Bancorp
FinWise is reshaping the Banking value chain through Fintech enablement. The Company is at a key expansion point as it incorporates Payments Hub and BIN Sponsorship offerings into its current platforms, creating an integrated Fintech banking solutions provider. Its existing Strategic Program Lending business, done through scalable API-driven infrastructure, powers deposit, lending and payments programs for leading Fintech brands. FinWise also manages other Lending programs such as SBA 7(a), Real Estate, and Leasing, which provide optionality for disciplined balance sheet growth. FinWise is well positioned to help Fintechs through its compliance oversight and risk management-first culture.
FINWISE BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
($s in thousands)
|
|As of
|3/31/2024
|12/31/2023
|3/31/2023
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|3,944
|$
|411
|$
|384
|Interest-bearing deposits
|111,846
|116,564
|105,225
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|115,790
|116,975
|105,609
|Investment securities held-to-maturity, at cost
|14,820
|15,388
|13,880
|Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost
|349
|238
|449
|Strategic Program loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value
|54,947
|47,514
|25,413
|Loans receivable, net
|377,101
|358,560
|260,221
|Premises and equipment, net
|15,098
|14,630
|9,198
|Accrued interest receivable
|3,429
|3,573
|2,174
|Deferred taxes, net
|—
|—
|1,319
|SBA servicing asset, net
|4,072
|4,231
|5,284
|Investment in Business Funding Group (BFG), at fair value
|8,200
|4,200
|4,500
|Operating lease right-of-use (“ROU”) assets
|4,104
|4,293
|4,855
|Income tax receivable, net
|2,400
|2,400
|—
|Other assets
|10,523
|14,219
|9,397
|Total assets
|$
|610,833
|$
|586,221
|$
|442,299
|
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|107,076
|$
|95,486
|$
|79,930
|Interest-bearing
|317,020
|309,347
|203,262
|Total deposits
|424,096
|404,833
|283,192
|Accrued interest payable
|588
|619
|117
|Income taxes payable, net
|3,207
|1,873
|2,511
|Deferred taxes, net
|508
|748
|—
|PPP Liquidity Facility
|158
|190
|283
|Operating lease liabilities
|6,046
|6,296
|6,781
|Other liabilities
|13,748
|16,606
|5,062
|Total liabilities
|448,351
|431,165
|297,946
|
|Shareholders’ equity
|Common Stock
|13
|12
|13
|Additional paid-in-capital
|55,304
|51,200
|54,827
|Retained earnings
|107,165
|103,844
|89,513
|Total shareholders’ equity
|162,482
|155,056
|144,353
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|610,833
|$
|586,221
|$
|442,299
FINWISE BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
($s in thousands, except per share amounts; Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|3/31/2024
|12/31/2023
|3/31/2023
|Interest income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|16,035
|$
|16,192
|$
|12,342
|Interest on securities
|101
|101
|72
|Other interest income
|1,509
|1,759
|987
|Total interest income
|17,645
|18,052
|13,401
|Interest expense
|Interest on deposits
|3,639
|3,685
|1,295
|Total interest expense
|3,639
|3,685
|1,295
|Net interest income
|14,006
|14,367
|12,106
|Provision for credit losses
|3,154
|3,210
|2,671
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|10,852
|11,157
|9,435
|Non-interest income
|Strategic Program fees
|3,965
|4,229
|3,685
|Gain on sale of loans, net
|415
|440
|187
|SBA loan servicing fees
|466
|450
|591
|Change in fair value on investment in BFG
|(124
|)
|200
|(300
|)
|Other miscellaneous income
|742
|716
|364
|Total non-interest income
|5,464
|6,035
|4,527
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|7,562
|7,396
|5,257
|Professional services
|1,567
|1,433
|1,474
|Occupancy and equipment expenses
|980
|923
|712
|(Recovery) impairment of SBA servicing asset
|(198
|)
|(122
|)
|(253
|)
|Other operating expenses
|1,896
|1,751
|1,547
|Total non-interest expense
|11,807
|11,381
|8,737
|Income before income tax expense
|4,509
|5,811
|5,225
|Provision for income taxes
|1,194
|1,655
|1,364
|Net income
|$
|3,315
|$
|4,156
|$
|3,861
|Earnings per share, basic
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.30
|Earnings per share, diluted
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.29
|Weighted average shares outstanding, basic
|12,502,448
|12,261,101
|12,708,326
|Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
|13,041,605
|12,752,051
|13,172,288
|Shares outstanding at end of period
|12,793,555
|12,493,565
|12,824,572
FINWISE BANCORP
AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES
($s in thousands; Unaudited)
|
|For the Three Months Ended
|
|3/31/2024
|12/31/2023
|3/31/2023
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Average Yield/Rate
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Average Yield/Rate
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Average Yield/Rate
|Interest earning assets:
|Interest bearing deposits
|$
|111,911
|$
|1,509
|5.42
|%
|$
|125,462
|$
|1,759
|5.56
|%
|$
|88,038
|$
|987
|4.55
|%
|Investment securities
|15,174
|101
|2.67
|%
|15,670
|101
|2.56
|%
|14,142
|72
|2.07
|%
|Strategic Program loans held for sale
|42,452
|3,475
|32.93
|%
|45,370
|4,307
|37.66
|%
|31,041
|3,061
|39.99
|%
|Loans held for investment
|387,300
|12,560
|13.04
|%
|350,852
|11,885
|13.44
|%
|259,383
|9,281
|14.51
|%
|Total interest earning assets
|556,837
|17,645
|12.74
|%
|537,354
|18,052
|13.33
|%
|392,604
|13,401
|13.84
|%
|Non-interest earning assets
|39,123
|32,202
|22,813
|Total assets
|$
|595,960
|$
|569,556
|$
|415,417
|Interest bearing liabilities:
|Demand
|$
|51,603
|$
|503
|3.92
|%
|$
|47,784
|$
|562
|4.67
|%
|$
|41,532
|$
|385
|3.76
|%
|Savings
|9,301
|19
|0.83
|%
|8,096
|13
|0.65
|%
|8,313
|10
|0.50
|%
|Money market accounts
|10,200
|66
|2.60
|%
|13,419
|53
|1.55
|%
|12,089
|58
|1.96
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|239,577
|3,051
|5.12
|%
|234,088
|3,057
|5.18
|%
|103,225
|842
|3.31
|%
|Total deposits
|310,681
|3,639
|4.71
|%
|303,387
|3,685
|4.82
|%
|165,159
|1,295
|3.18
|%
|Other borrowings
|172
|—
|0.35
|%
|206
|—
|0.35
|%
|297
|—
|0.35
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|310,853
|3,639
|4.71
|%
|303,593
|3,685
|4.82
|%
|165,456
|1,295
|3.18
|%
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|100,507
|92,767
|91,701
|Non-interest bearing liabilities
|25,446
|21,099
|16,602
|Shareholders’ equity
|159,154
|152,097
|141,658
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|595,960
|$
|569,556
|$
|415,417
|Net interest income and interest rate spread
|$
|14,006
|8.04
|%
|$
|14,367
|8.51
|%
|$
|12,106
|10.67
|%
|Net interest margin
|10.12
|%
|10.61
|%
|12.51
|%
|Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities
|179.13
|%
|177.00
|%
|237.29
|%
FINWISE BANCORP
SELECTED HISTORICAL CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL AND OTHER DATA
($s in thousands, except per share amounts; Unaudited)
|As of and for the Three Months Ended
|3/31/2024
|12/31/2023
|3/31/2023
|Selected Loan Metrics
|Amount of loans originated
|$
|1,091,479
|$
|1,177,704
|$
|908,190
|Selected Income Statement Data
|Interest income
|$
|17,645
|$
|18,052
|$
|13,401
|Interest expense
|3,639
|3,685
|1,295
|Net interest income
|14,006
|14,367
|12,106
|Provision for credit losses
|3,154
|3,210
|2,671
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|10,852
|11,157
|9,435
|Non-interest income
|5,464
|6,035
|4,527
|Non-interest expense
|11,807
|11,381
|8,737
|Provision for income taxes
|1,194
|1,655
|1,364
|Net income
|3,315
|4,156
|3,861
|Selected Balance Sheet Data
|Total Assets
|$
|610,833
|$
|586,221
|$
|442,299
|Cash and cash equivalents
|115,789
|116,975
|105,609
|Investment securities held-to-maturity, at cost
|14,820
|15,388
|13,880
|Loans receivable, net
|377,101
|358,560
|260,221
|Strategic Program loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value
|54,947
|47,514
|25,413
|SBA servicing asset, net
|4,072
|4,231
|5,284
|Investment in Business Funding Group, at fair value
|8,200
|4,200
|4,500
|Deposits
|424,096
|404,833
|283,192
|Total shareholders’ equity
|162,482
|155,056
|144,353
|Tangible shareholders’ equity(1)
|162,482
|155,056
|144,353
|Share and Per Share Data
|Earnings per share – basic
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.30
|Earnings per share – diluted
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.29
|Book value per share
|$
|12.70
|$
|12.41
|$
|11.26
|Tangible book value per share(1)
|$
|12.70
|$
|12.41
|$
|11.26
|Weighted avg outstanding shares – basic
|12,502,448
|12,261,101
|12,708,326
|Weighted avg outstanding shares – diluted
|13,041,605
|12,752,051
|13,172,288
|Shares outstanding at end of period
|12,793,555
|12,493,565
|12,824,572
|Capital Ratios
|Total shareholders’ equity to total assets
|26.6
|%
|26.5
|%
|32.6
|%
|Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets(1)
|26.6
|%
|26.5
|%
|32.6
|%
|Leverage Ratio (Bank under CBLR)
|20.6
|%
|20.7
|%
|24.0
|%
(1) This measure is not a measure recognized under United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and is therefore considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure. Tangible shareholders’ equity is defined as total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total shareholder’s equity. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets as of any of the dates indicated. We have not considered loan servicing rights or loan trailing fee asset as intangible assets for purposes of this calculation. As a result, tangible shareholders’ equity is the same as total shareholders’ equity as of each of the dates indicated.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures
|Efficiency ratio
|Three Months Ended
|3/31/2024
|12/31/2023
|3/31/2023
|($s in thousands)
|Non-interest expense
|$
|11,807
|$
|11,381
|$
|8,737
|Net interest income
|14,006
|14,367
|12,106
|Total non-interest income
|5,464
|6,035
|4,527
|Adjusted operating revenue
|$
|19,470
|$
|20,403
|$
|16,633
|Efficiency ratio
|60.6
|%
|55.8
|%
|52.5
|%
