MURRAY, Utah, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ: FINW) (“FinWise” or the “Company”), the parent company of FinWise Bank, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2024 results and host a webcast and conference call after the market close on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

Webcast Information

The webcast will be available on the Company’s website at FinWise Earnings Call Live Webcast and a replay of the call will be available at Investor Relations | FinWise Bancorp (gcs-web.com) for six months following the call.

Conference Call Information

The conference call will be held at 5:30 PM ET to discuss financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The dial-in number for the conference call is 1-877-423-9813 (toll-free) or 1-201-689-8573 (international). The conference ID is 13746967. Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Submission of Conference Call Questions

In addition to questions asked live by analysts during the call, the Company will also accept for consideration questions submitted via email prior to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. Please email questions to [email protected].

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise provides Banking and Payments solutions to fintech brands. 2024 is a key expansion year for the Company, as it expands and diversifies its business model by launching and incorporating Payments Hub and BIN Sponsorship offerings into its current platforms.

Its existing Strategic Program Lending business, done through scalable API-driven infrastructure, powers deposit, lending and payments programs for leading fintech brands.

In addition, FinWise manages other Lending programs such as SBA 7(a), Owner Occupied RE, and Leasing, which provide flexibility for disciplined balance sheet growth.

Through its compliance oversight and risk management-first culture, the Company is also well positioned to guide fintechs through a rigorous process to facilitate regulatory compliance.

For more information on FinWise Bank, visit https://investors.finwisebancorp.com .

Contacts:

[email protected]

[email protected]