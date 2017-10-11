Breaking News
Fiona Stanley Fremantle Hospital Group set to deploy Allscripts BOSSnet Results Management and Order Entry

FREMANTLE, Australia, Oct. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Fiona Stanley Fremantle Hospital Group will add Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) BOSSnet Results and BOSSnet Orders modules to their BOSSnet EMR platform.  This follows a recent announcement that BOSSnet’s eForms and BOSSnet Scanning modules will be deployed to Fremantle Hospital.

Fiona Stanley Hospital and Fremantle Hospital in Perth form part of the South Metropolitan Health Service which covers an area of 3,300 square kilometres and serves a population of 648,000 people. 

BOSSnet Results will enable clinicians at all sites in the group to access, review and sign off on all pathology and radiology results directly through their BOSSnet EMR, instead of having to toggle between different information systems. The implementation of BOSSnet Results and BOSSnet Orders is another significant technological development within the Fiona Stanley Hospital Group and indicative of its commitment to the highest quality of patient care.

“Having all patient results accessible through BOSSnet improves the quality and efficacy of patient care,” said Allscripts CMIO, Asia Pacific, Dr. Rohan Ward.  “It allows clinicians to make informed decisions faster and eliminates the need for paper records to be transferred between sites or from third party diagnostic service provider systems.”

The BOSSnet Order entry capability is a comprehensive toolkit for investigation and consultation that is used to request services from other parties including electronic generation, tracking and dispatch of electronic referrals, requests and prescriptions. BOSSnet Orders is not confined to patient services alone. It also provides advanced functionality that enables many sites to automate various service requests.

Dr. Ward added that BOSSnet Results can be configured for reminders to notify a clinician about a newly available result outstanding endorsement. 

“Over a defined amount of time, these reminders can be escalated through the chain of command if appropriate action is not taken,” said Dr. Ward. “Similarly, BOSSnet Orders can be configured to automate various service requests in accordance with the needs of the hospital.  For example, authorisation codes can be set up to prevent certain grades or types of staff from ordering certain types of investigations or from duplicating orders.”

