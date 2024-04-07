A fire outside the office of Sen. Bernie Sanders in Vermont that caused minor damage but no injuries was intentionally set, and a male suspect is being sought, authorities said Friday.
Firefighters responded to a call Friday morning and found a fire between the vestibule, the elevator and the entrance door of Sanders’ third-floor office in Burlington. Though there were no injuries, the office door suffered moderate fire damage and much of the third floor sustained significant wat
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)