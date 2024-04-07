A fire outside the office of Sen. Bernie Sanders in Vermont that caused minor damage but no injuries was intentionally set, and a male suspect is being sought, authorities said Friday.

Firefighters responded to a call Friday morning and found a fire between the vestibule, the elevator and the entrance door of Sanders’ third-floor office in Burlington. Though there were no injuries, the office door suffered moderate fire damage and much of the third floor sustained significant wat

