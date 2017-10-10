SANTA ROSA, Calif. (Reuters) – Firefighters battled 15 wildfires on Tuesday that have killed at least 11 people and destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses in Northern California while raging through the state’s world-famous wine country.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Fire crews battle California wildfires as death toll creeps up - October 10, 2017
- Honeywell review opts to keep bulk of aerospace business - October 10, 2017
- Uber says UK National Insurance contributions would cost tens of millions of pounds - October 10, 2017