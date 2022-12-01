Eminent fire door market players include Nihon Funen Co., Ltd, ASSA ABLOY, Hörmann Beteiligungs GmbH, Rapp Bomek AS, Chase Doors, VISTA PANELS LIMITED, UK Fire Doors Ltd., Republic Doors and Frames, Mesker Openings Group, and China Buyang Co., Ltd.

Fire Door Market is expected to cross a valuation of USD 24 billion by 2032, according to the latest research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The increase in fire accidents will hasten the development of fire-resistant doors for residential and commercial buildings. In 2021, nearly 486,500 fire accidents were reported across the U.S. As a result, the adoption of efficient fire security strategies has become a requisite for public buildings, offices, and other facilities to protect occupants against hazardous accidents. Furthermore, growing concerns regarding security and safety will escalate fire door installations to confine the fire to one area during emergencies.

High strength and impact resistance to bolster installation of steel fire doors

The fire door market value from the steel segment will be nearly USD 11 billion by 2032, owing to the shifting preference toward rigid and strong doors for commercial establishments. Apart from versatility, steel doors also come with unique characteristics such as heat, smoke, and toxin resistance, durability, and superior safety. Steel honeycomb has also become a preferred fire door material for interior applications, due to its excellent impact resistance and uniform crushing strength, further fostering product usage.

Factory development investments to amplify sliding fire door production

The industry size from the sliding product type is set to exhibit 5% CAGR from 2023 to 2032, considering its airtight insulation, aesthetic design, and soundproof ability, among other key features. Factory development funding has also increased over the years to boost productivity and growth. These factors will contribute to the production of sliding doors, given their application scope in warehouses, shopping malls, and large public spaces for fire protection.

Increasing usage of EI60 fire-rated door in industrial spaces

The fire door market from the EI60 fire resistance type will cross USD 9 billion by 2032, on account of its usage in moderately crowded spaces including warehouses, parking lots, and industrial plants. EI60 fire resistance class doors are equipped with self-supporting systems and safety sensors to increase building accessibility through automation. The increasing delivery of products in compliance with fire safety standards will support the growth opportunities for the manufacturers.

Awareness of safety standards to fuel fire door implementation in commercial buildings

The commercial applications of fire door are projected to attain about 5.5% gains through 2032, influenced by the rise in repair and refurbishment projects for commercial infrastructure. There has been a growing recognition about the improvement of facility management and the imposition of fire safety standards in commercial buildings. These factors, alongside the need for practical and innovative solutions to reduce fire risks, will augment the installation of fire doors, the report reveals.

Introduction of regulatory guidelines to stimulate external fire door production

The external fire door market surpassed USD 11.5 billion in 2022. Various regulatory guidelines associated with external fire door locations have been introduced to ensure rapid evacuation during fire outbreaks. The number of fire incidents has also surged in many developing nations. Based on a report by Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India, fire-related accidents killed approximately 35 people per day between 2016 and 2020. The necessity for ensuring building safety will therefore surge and promote external fire door espousal.

Rapid urbanization escalates fire-rated door construction in the APAC region

The Asia Pacific fire door industry expected to witness 7.5% growth between 2023 and 2032, due to the growing population and rapid urbanization. As a result, the rate of spending on domestic manufacturing and construction is rising steadily in the region. These factors, along with an increase in smart city projects, will encourage building owners to install fire-resistant doors for the safety and protection of residents against fire outbreaks.

Product range expansion strategies to expedite industry development

Nihon Funen Co., Ltd, ASSA ABLOY, Hörmann Beteiligungs GmbH, Rapp Bomek AS, Chase Doors, VISTA PANELS LIMITED, UK Fire Doors Ltd., Republic Doors and Frames, Mesker Openings Group, and China Buyang Co., Ltd. are some of the key players profiled in the report. These companies are adopting product range expansions and other strategies to increase their footprint fire door market.

