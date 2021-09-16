Fire Door Market to Value USD 17.8 Bn by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

Major fire door market participants include Hormann, AM Technology, Chase Door, MeskerDoor, UK Fire Doors Ltd., Nihon Funen, and Republic Doors and Frames, among others.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The fire door market revenue is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 17.8 billion by 2027, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. Infrastructure development is a key factor, affecting the productivity of developed and emerging economies. Additionally, global population growth is another factor in infrastructure development. The growing demand for commercial and residential properties equipped with strict building safety regulations will propel the market demand.

Timber fire doors will be valued at over USD 3.3 billion by 2027. Timber offers a traditional design, along with the durability required by clients. It is mainly used in the entrance doors of carved houses and gives an aesthetic advantage to the infrastructure, which will drive the market growth.

Request a sample of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1715

Based on product, double-action fire doors are growing at a CAGR of 5.8% through 2027. Double action doors offer great convenience in opening and closing, as the door returns to the closed position by the action of the hinge. Neither tilt door closers nor floor springs are required. Being easy to install, closing & opening without pivoting, and self-closing systems are the key features of double action doors, which are positively influencing the market growth.

The flush glazed fire door is anticipated to generate a revenue of around USD 2 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.8%. In flush glazed doors, glass is made and installed directly on the door during the manufacturing process. This process eliminates the need for any additional frames and provides high weather protection. Such trends will bolster the segment’s growth.

Based on end-use, the external fire door market is set to reach USD 15 billion by 2027. A regulatory framework that facilitates exits and provides effective fire protection to building entrances has fueled the growth of the external fire door market. The growing use of highly rated flame retardant materials coupled with advancements in materials science will drive demand in the industry. Instructions defining the location of the external fire doors within the building structure to ensure rapid evacuation will facilitate product penetration.

Europe’s fire door market is growing at a CAGR of around 4% through 2027. Low inflation coupled with reduced fiscal tightening is expected to increase construction spending in this region. Stringent government regulations on fire safety and industrial & occupational safety will determine the fire door market size. Prevention against fire accidents will support the industry demand. Germany and the UK are potential countries in the European fire door market.

Some major findings of the fire door market report include:

Rising investments in the residential construction segment coupled with an increasing demand for remodeling projects will drive the fire door market.

Consumers and governments are increasingly focusing on improving safety & security.

An increase in the number of fire-related incidents, which is one of the key factors driving the fire door market growth.

Regulatory and government focus on fire safety & security will boost the market growth.

Increased fluctuations in material costs due to changes in the supply & demand and production costs, which are major factors affecting the sales of fire doors worldwide.

Request for customization of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/roc/1715

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 3 Fire Door Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry size and forecast, 2017 – 2027

3.2.1 COVID-19 impact on industry landscape

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Raw materials analysis

3.3.1.1 COVID-19 impact on raw material supply

3.3.1.2 Challenges faced by the raw materials suppliers

3.3.2 Manufacturers

3.3.2.1 Challenges faced by the fire door manufacturers

3.3.3 Distribution channel analysis

3.3.3.1 B2B

3.3.3.2 B2C

3.3.3.3 E-commerce

3.3.4 Profit margin

3.3.5 Value addition

3.3.6 Value chain disruption analysis

3.3.7 Vendor matrix

3.3.7.1 List of key raw materials manufacturers/suppliers

3.3.7.2 List of key manufacturers/distributors

3.3.7.3 List of end-users

3.4 Fire rated door structure analysis

3.4.1 Solid wood door

3.4.2 Honeycomb wood

3.4.3 Particle board

3.4.4 Blackboard

3.4.5 Others

3.5 List of key manufacturers and distributors by timber type

3.5.1 Solid wood door

3.5.2 Particle board core board

3.5.3 Blackboard core door

3.5.4 Structural composite lumber door

3.6 Technology and innovation landscape

3.6.1 Production process

3.6.2 Innovative materials and products

3.6.2.1 Intumescent strips

3.6.2.2 Modified glass door

3.6.2.3 Sustainable products

3.6.3 Innovations in door and hardware component

3.6.4 CNC bending and cutting

3.6.5 Special purpose doors

3.7 Raw material trends

3.7.1 Glass

3.7.2 Aluminum

3.7.3 Timber

3.7.4 Gypsum

3.7.5 Steel

3.7.6 Vermiculate boards

3.7.7 Comparison between steel, wood, and aluminum-based doors

3.8 Regulatory trends

3.8.1 U.S.

3.8.1.1 Fire & life safety code

3.8.1.2 Fire rating requirements for doors at various locations

3.8.1.3 NFPA Regulation

3.8.1.4 Rating

3.8.1.5 Testing labels

3.8.1.6 Door & Frame

3.8.2 China

3.8.2.1 GB 12955-2008

3.8.2.2 GB 14101-1993

3.8.3 Europe

3.8.3.1 EN 16034

3.8.3.2 EN 1634

3.9 Industry best practices and key buying criteria

3.9.1 Customer buying behavior analysis

3.9.2 Demographic impact

3.9.3 Micro & macro-economic factors influencing demand

3.9.3.1 Massive housing projects in pipeline

3.9.3.2 Infrastructure development

3.10 Pricing analysis

3.10.1 Regional price trends

3.10.2 Cost structure analysis

3.10.3 COVID-19 impact on pricing

3.10.4 Cost structure analysis

3.10.4.1 R&D cost

3.10.4.2 Manufacturing & equipment cost

3.10.4.3 Raw material cost

3.10.4.4 Distribution cost

3.10.4.5 Operating cost

3.10.4.6 Miscellaneous cost

3.11 Industry impact forces

3.11.1 Growth drivers

3.11.1.1 Sturdy increase in necessity for safety & security coupled with escalating number of fire incidences

3.11.1.2 Residential & commercial construction growth and expansion in infrastructural renovation projects

3.11.1.3 Regulatory and government focus on fire safety & security

3.11.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.11.2.1 Fluctuating raw material costs

3.12 Global door market outlook

3.12.1 Trends

3.12.1.1 Construction sector expansion

3.12.2 Consumer requirements

3.13 Growth potential analysis, 2020

3.14 Competitive landscape, 2020

3.14.1 Company market share analysis, 2020

3.14.2 Strategy dashboard

3.15 Porter’s analysis

3.15.1 Supplier power

3.15.2 Buyer power

3.15.3 Threat of new entrants

3.15.4 Threat of substitute

3.15.5 Industry rivalry

3.16 PESTEL analysis

3.17 COVID-19 impact on fire door industry

