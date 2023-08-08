Rising Need for Fire Resistant Glass as Next-Gen Solution in Automotive Industry to Ensure Passenger Safety

Rockville , Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per a new market study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global fire resistant glass market is valued at US$ 6.27 billion in 2023 and is predicted to increase at a high-value CAGR of 10% from 2023 to 2033.

Fire-resistant glass, also known as fire-rated or fire-protective glass, is specifically designed to withstand fire and smoke while maintaining its structural integrity. Its unique properties have found extensive application across various industries, including construction, automotive, and aerospace with a focus on enhancing safety measures and meeting stringent regulatory standards.

Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are imposing stringent fire safety standards in buildings, infrastructure, and vehicles, pushing manufacturers to invest in fire resistant glass technologies. Rapid urbanization and the increasing number of high-rise buildings are fueling demand for fire resistant glass products in construction applications. High awareness about the devastating consequences of fire incidents is increasing the adoption of fire resistant glass solutions, both in new constructions and retrofitting older structures.

In the automotive sector, fire resistant glass is being utilized in vehicle windows and windshields to enhance passenger safety, especially in electric and hybrid vehicles where battery-related fire risks are a concern. The fire resistant glass solutions are also employed in aircraft windows and cockpit panels, contributing to passenger safety during potential in-flight fire incidents.

Manufacturers of fire resistant glass products are developing advanced multi-layered laminated glass, incorporating various materials such as intumescent interlayers that expand under heat to form a protective barrier against fire and smoke. Innovations in fire resistant glass are now addressing insulation and energy efficiency concerns, further promoting their adoption in green building initiatives.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global fire resistant glass market is forecasted to reach US$ 16.26 billion by 2033.

Increasing investments in infrastructural developments and strict fire safety regulations in the construction sector are boosting the sales of fire resistant glass products in the United States.

Demand for fire resistant glass solutions in Germany is foreseen to expand at a CAGR of 8% during the next 10 years.

The market in Japan is projected to rise at a CAGR of 7% through 2033.

Demand for laminated fire-resistant glass is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 11% over the forecast period.

“Increasing awareness about fire safety regulations and rising demand for innovative construction materials are driving the sales of fire resistant glass products,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Nippon Sheet Glass

ZNG Glass Company Limited

Cardinal Glass Industries

Saint-Gobain

Foshan Qunli Glass Company Limited

PPG Industries, Inc.

Asahi Glass Co

Competitive Analysis

Key manufacturers of fire resistant glass are investing in research and development efforts to introduce advanced fire resistant glass products with enhanced performance, improved optical properties, and energy efficiency. They are also forming strategic alliances with architects, builders, and regulatory bodies to promote the use of fire-resistant glass in various construction projects and expand their market reach.

AGC is a renowned manufacturer of specialty glass, including fire resistant glass. The company’s technological expertise and focus on research and development activities are allowing it to introduce innovative and high-performance fire resistant glass solutions.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global fire resistant glass market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (laminated, ceramic, tempered, wired) and application (building & construction, marine, automotive), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

