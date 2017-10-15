Firefighters gain edge in battle with deadly California blazes

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (Reuters) – Firefighters gained ground on the deadliest wildfires in California history on Sunday as winds eased while searchers combed charred ruins for more victims of the blazes that have claimed at least 40 lives.
