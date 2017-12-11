Firefighters hold back massive Southern California wildfire

VENTURA, Calif. (Reuters) – Firefighters, taking advantage of a lull in the winds, on Monday held in check a massive Southern California wildfire that has torched hundreds of buildings and charred an area larger than New York City.
