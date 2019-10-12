Firefighters make progress against deadly Los Angeles wildfire

More than 1,000 firefighters battled a deadly and fast-moving wildfire on the northern edge of Los Angeles on Saturday, reinforcing containment lines that allowed some of the thousands of residents under evacuation orders to return to their homes.
