FIREHOUSE JAMS, LLC RECALLS UNCURED BACON MARMALADE PRODUCTS PRODUCED WITHOUT BENEFIT OF INSPECTION

Washington, DC, April 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Firehouse Jams, LLC, an Erwinna, Pa. establishment, is recalling approximately 709 pounds of heat-treated, shelf-stable uncured bacon marmalade products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The uncured bacon marmalade with oranges and balsamic caramelized onions product was produced on July 10, 2021, Dec. 3, 2021, and March 1, 2022. The following product is subject to recall [view labels]: 10.5-oz. jar containing “Eat This – YUM! – Uncured Bacon Marmalade with Oranges and Balsamic Caramelized Onions” with lot codes 7/23, 11/23, 12/23 and 3/24 with a two-year shelf-life. The product subject to recall bears establishment number “EST. 47682” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were sold online and shipped to retail locations nationwide. The problem was discovered when FSIS was notified by the Office of Inspector General (OIG) of a complaint received through the OIG’s hotline. FSIS investigated the complaint and determined that the products were produced in an establishment that was not inspected by FSIS. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider. FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls. Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Gino De Schrijver, owner, Firehouse Jams, LLC, at 908-777-1465. Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.