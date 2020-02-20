Fires and climate fears rattle Australia’s giant coal lobby

As bushfires and floods fuel public concerns in Australia about global warming, the country’s powerful mining lobby is facing increasing pressure from investors to drop support for new coal mines, according to a dozen interviews with shareholders in global mining companies.
