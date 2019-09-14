Drone attacks on two Saudi Aramco factories in Abqaiq and Khurais on Saturday caused fires that the company’s security forces brought under control, a spokesman for Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry said in a statement.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Saudi Arabia says fires at Aramco sites ‘under control’ after drone attacks - September 14, 2019
- Fires from drone attacks on two Aramco sites under control: Saudi govt spokesman - September 14, 2019
- Hong Kong protesters plan shopping mall sit-ins after hill-top human chains - September 13, 2019