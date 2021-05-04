Firmspace Launches Proworking in Chicago for Achievement-Driven Professionals

Private offices give professionals in law, finance, consulting, real estate, professional services, and more the privacy, security and flexibility they need to be productive

CHICAGO, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In light of the growing demand for hybrid work, Firmspace , a private office space for discerning, achievement-driven professionals and executives, today announces the opening of its Chicago Loop-based location at 145 South Wells Street. The office takes up floors 17-19, the top three office floors of the building. Firmspace Chicago’s soft opening is May 10 with select floors available for members.

A recent JLL study found that 66 percent of employees prefer a hybrid work model, where they can alternate between different workplaces. Firmspace Chicago is perfectly suited to give achievement-oriented professionals in law, financial services, consulting, real estate, and other industries everything they need to be productive and in the distraction-free environment that they crave.

“Much of Chicago has been working from home during the pandemic, but many professionals have found that there are too many distractions that come with that way of working,” said Anish Michael, CEO of Firmspace. “We’re confident that Firmspace helps these professionals jumpstart their careers and maximize productivity in the office, with the privacy and security that defines our proworking model.”

At Firmspace Chicago, discerning professionals get everything they need in a workspace:

Privacy : Floor-to-ceiling walls, privacy glass, sound-masking speakers, and sound-absorbing ceilings ensure that conversations don’t carry between offices.

: Floor-to-ceiling walls, privacy glass, sound-masking speakers, and sound-absorbing ceilings ensure that conversations don’t carry between offices. Dedicated offices : No communal tables for rent here – Firmspace members rent their own private office, for their use only.

: No communal tables for rent here – Firmspace members rent their own private office, for their use only. Best-in-class technology and security : Members enjoy secure lightning-fast fiber internet, secure private VLAN network for each office, and on-call IT support services.

: Members enjoy secure lightning-fast fiber internet, secure private VLAN network for each office, and on-call IT support services. Airtight security : Firmspace has 24/7 security surveillance and a secure access card is required to enter Firmspace and its private offices, along with the parking garage, elevators, and front door of the office building.

: Firmspace has 24/7 security surveillance and a secure access card is required to enter Firmspace and its private offices, along with the parking garage, elevators, and front door of the office building. Five-star amenities : Firmspace members have access to weekly lunch catering, adjustable desks, offices with tons of natural light, on-site notary, private workout and shower facilities, mother’s room, eco-garden, rooftop terrace and bar, golf simulator, on-site parking, and bike racks.

: Firmspace members have access to weekly lunch catering, adjustable desks, offices with tons of natural light, on-site notary, private workout and shower facilities, mother’s room, eco-garden, rooftop terrace and bar, golf simulator, on-site parking, and bike racks. Convenience : The office is centrally-located in the Chicago Loop, next to the Quincy L stop.

: The office is centrally-located in the Chicago Loop, next to the Quincy L stop. White-glove service and support: A state-of-the-art member portal app allows members to easily manage their membership on-the-go and Firmspace staff are trained to service senior-level executives.

The 17th floor of Firmspace Chicago is an enterprise-ready workspace, available for any business that is looking to modernize its real estate footprint, lower its operating costs and take advantage of a flexible office arrangement. The floor includes 91 desks and 55 private offices.

“We’ve seen the popularity of hybrid work explode during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we expect it to stick around after the pandemic subsides,” said Corey Siegrist, managing director of JLL, the commercial real estate firm that brokered the Firmspace Chicago transaction. “I think that Firmspace’s proworking approach makes perfect sense for this new way of working.”

In addition, Firmspace Chicago is 100 percent equipped to address the demands of COVID-19. Private offices ensure members work in solitude and with adequate social distance, common areas are regularly sanitized using CDC-recommended cleaning products, and for the time-being, Firmspace requires members to wear face masks in common areas to protect themselves and others.

Firmspace Chicago’s soft opening is May 10 with select floors available for members, and will be fully open May 24. Through Labor Day, new members receive one month free with a 6-month membership agreement and two months free with a 12-month membership agreement. For more promotional offers, information about Firmspace or to book a tour, visit https://firmspace.com/tour .

About Firmspace

Firmspace is the only private office space that offers secure and sound-masking offices, white-glove client service, five-star amenities, best-in-class technology, and professionally trained staff. Executives in law, finance, real estate, consulting, and other industries trust Firmspace to provide a proworking environment that helps them perform their best and excel in their careers. With locations in Austin, Houston, Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago, Firmspace members spend less time worrying about distractions and more time growing their businesses.