First Above-Water Ropes Course in the Nation Brings Fun & Adventure to Charleston

3050 Marlin Rd, Johns Island, SC, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Johns Island, S.C. — Many are familiar with ropes courses in trees, but in May 2022, Charleston Aqua Park opened the first-ever above-water ropes course in the United States. This unique challenge course has been a hit with the Charleston community upon its opening, providing exhilarating fun for people of all ages. The park is open daily from 12:00pm-6:00pm, resting atop the Trophy Lakes of Johns Island just a short drive from downtown Charleston.

Designed to bring out your competitive edge and inner child, the ropes course allows people to swing, balance, and zipline their way through the course with a smile on their faces. Originally manufactured in Germany as the Aqua Chimp, the ropes course brands itself as a ‘floating jungle,’ that encourages its participants to be simultaneously challenged and entertained, all while remaining low-stakes above a body of water.

“Since opening in May, our one-of-a-kind above-water ropes course has brought so much joy to our visitors,” says the co-founder of Charleston Aqua Park, Jessica Neumann. “There is such a sense of unity when a group of people comes together to have fun and be challenged— we’re honored to be the first in the nation to offer this experience.”

While Charleston Aqua Park originally gained attraction via its Wipeout-style aqua park, the addition of the ropes course has added new fun for individuals of all ages and skill levels. People have loved using the course for birthday parties, camps, corporate team building, college outings, date nights, and more!

The ropes course can be found atop Johns Island’s Trophy Lakes which has been in operation since 1985 with the goal of creating a fun-loving atmosphere for watersports of all kinds. Trophy Lakes is best known for its ski slalom course that has seen some important records throughout its history. Private ski lessons and a disc golf course are available in addition to Charleston Aqua Park’s wipe-out course and on-water disc golf course.

The ropes course is $18.90 for 45 minutes of pure fun and can be enjoyed by all individuals over the age of six. If you think you have what it takes to tackle the challenging and fun features of the Charleston Aqua Park Ropes Course, you can reserve an appointment on Charleston Aqua Park’s website.

Charleston Aqua Park opened in June 2019 at Trophy Lakes of Johns Island where it has been celebrating fun water activities for the whole family ever since.

