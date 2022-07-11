Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / First Above-Water Ropes Course in the Nation Brings Fun & Adventure to Charleston

First Above-Water Ropes Course in the Nation Brings Fun & Adventure to Charleston

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

Charleston Community Loving Unique Ropes Course at Trophy Lakes on Johns Island

Charleston Aqua Park — a fun challenge!

Test your balance, mental, and physical strength while having a blast at Charleston Aqua Park!
Test your balance, mental, and physical strength while having a blast at Charleston Aqua Park!

Charleston Aqua Park fun for all ages!

Anyone above age six is welcome on Charleston Aqua Park's above-water ropes course where you can complete the challenge with a smile!
Anyone above age six is welcome on Charleston Aqua Park’s above-water ropes course where you can complete the challenge with a smile!

3050 Marlin Rd, Johns Island, SC, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Johns Island, S.C. — Many are familiar with ropes courses in trees, but in May 2022, Charleston Aqua Park opened the first-ever above-water ropes course in the United States. This unique challenge course has been a hit with the Charleston community upon its opening, providing exhilarating fun for people of all ages. The park is open daily from 12:00pm-6:00pm, resting atop the Trophy Lakes of Johns Island just a short drive from downtown Charleston. 

Designed to bring out your competitive edge and inner child, the ropes course allows people to swing, balance, and zipline their way through the course with a smile on their faces. Originally manufactured in Germany as the Aqua Chimp, the ropes course brands itself as a ‘floating jungle,’ that encourages its participants to be simultaneously challenged and entertained, all while remaining low-stakes above a body of water. 

“Since opening in May, our one-of-a-kind above-water ropes course has brought so much joy to our visitors,” says the co-founder of Charleston Aqua Park, Jessica Neumann. “There is such a sense of unity when a group of people comes together to have fun and be challenged— we’re honored to be the first in the nation to offer this experience.”

While Charleston Aqua Park originally gained attraction via its Wipeout-style aqua park, the addition of the ropes course has added new fun for individuals of all ages and skill levels. People have loved using the course for birthday parties, camps, corporate team building, college outings, date nights, and more! 

The ropes course can be found atop Johns Island’s Trophy Lakes which has been in operation since 1985 with the goal of creating a fun-loving atmosphere for watersports of all kinds. Trophy Lakes is best known for its ski slalom course that has seen some important records throughout its history. Private ski lessons and a disc golf course are available in addition to Charleston Aqua Park’s wipe-out course and on-water disc golf course.  

The ropes course is $18.90 for 45 minutes of pure fun and can be enjoyed by all individuals over the age of six. If you think you have what it takes to tackle the challenging and fun features of the Charleston Aqua Park Ropes Course, you can reserve an appointment on Charleston Aqua Park’s website

To see how it’s done, check out this video and follow along with Charleston Aqua Park for updates on its socials @CharlestonAquaPark. 

### 

Charleston Aqua Park opened in June 2019 at Trophy Lakes of Johns Island where it has been celebrating fun water activities for the whole family ever since. Charleston Aqua Park is dedicated to creating great memories in an authentic and exciting way. To learn more, visit its website, call at 843-279-4520, or email at hello@charlestonaquapark.com. 

Attachments

  • Charleston Aqua Park — a fun challenge!
  • Charleston Aqua Park fun for all ages! 
CONTACT: Chris Hilbert
Charleston Aqua Park
843-279-4520
chris@niirro.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.