Employment Background Screening and Verification Solution Provider Announces Next-Generation Profile Advantage® and Product Bundles During Annual Collaborate Conference

ATLANTA, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of employment background screening and verification solutions, shared details of its latest product and technology innovations at the company’s Collaborate 2023 user conference taking place this week in Las Vegas.

Recognizing the need for companies to deliver a positive experience for applicants throughout the screen-to-hire process, First Advantage has launched a trio of curated product bundles powered by its next-generation Profile Advantage® solution. Designed to align with industry best practices and vertical expertise, the bundles offer options for background screening, identity verification, drug screening, tax credit services (WOTC), I-9 with document review, and more. These solutions are delivered within Profile Advantage to provide a seamless applicant experience.

For those looking for greater flexibility, companies can also build custom bundles by mixing and matching the services that fit their needs. Currently, Profile Advantage is utilized by thousands of First Advantage customers looking to deliver an engaging experience to their applicants. Now, Profile Advantage builds upon this foundation with a more streamlined interface and enhanced features. With predictive technologies and powerful pre-fill capabilities to ease the collection of necessary information, it enables employers to prioritize the applicant journey. Employer branding options bring consistency across hiring touchpoints and keep applicants engaged from beginning to end.

Joe Jaeger, President, Americas for First Advantage, commented, “Efficiency is critical in today’s recruitment landscape. Our bundles enable companies to hire smarter and onboard faster by helping them minimize the need for multiple vendors while providing a seamless experience for applicants, powered by our next-generation Profile Advantage® solution. Together, it’s a powerful combination.”

To learn more about First Advantage’s new bundled solutions powered by the next-gen Profile Advantage, visit https://fadv.com/bundles. For details about next-gen Profile Advantage, visit https://fadv.com/profileadvantage.

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading global provider of employment background screening and verification solutions. The Company delivers innovative services and insights that help customers manage risk and hire the best talent. Enabled by its proprietary technology, First Advantage’s products help companies protect their brands and provide safer environments for their customers and their most important resources: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants, and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories on behalf of its approximately 33,000 customers. For more information about First Advantage, visit the Company’s website at https://fadv.com/.

About Collaborate

Collaborate is an annual, industry-exclusive background screening conference designed for First Advantage customers and partners. This year’s invitation-only event, held at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, was jam-packed with opportunities to benchmark against top business leaders and get practical, real-world guidance on some of the most urgent issues facing HR today.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Kate Achille The Devon Group for First Advantage kate@devonpr.com