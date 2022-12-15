ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of HR technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance, has joined the Global Mentorship Initiative, a 501(c)3 nonprofit that connects graduating college students from underserved communities to careers through structured, short-term mentorship.

Since launching in 2020, GMI has supported over 2,200 students in 92 countries, including eight refugee camps. Seventy-six percent of GMI program graduates land a job within six months of graduating. Through this program, First Advantage employees will sponsor students through mentorship.

“I am proud our team members from across the globe are passionate about creating a stronger and more inclusive environment for all, inside and outside the workplace. With the launch of our volunteer program, FA Cares, our team members have been busy volunteering their time for a cause they believe in. Collaborating with GMI provides another opportunity to spark positive change and give back to our communities,” Michael Pilnick, First Advantage Chief Human Resources Officer, said.

First Advantage has developed fast and easy-to-use HR technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance. GMI leverages digital resources to reach students globally who would not otherwise have access to quality soft skills development resources and one-to-one mentorship.

“First Advantage shares GMI’s vision of an interconnected world, where companies and nonprofits work together to create a more equitable future,” says Jon Browning, CEO and Founder of GMI. “With their focus on innovating through technology and their diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, First Advantage’s engagement is a great opportunity to amplify our shared social impact.”

The GMI mentorship program follows a comprehensive, 14-week mentorship curriculum developed by a team of educators and business leaders and proctored via a network of over 2,000 seasoned professionals from across the globe who volunteer as GMI mentors. All First Advantage employees will be able to register as mentors and take advantage of this easy, accessible, and fulfilling volunteer opportunity.

About Global Mentorship Initiative

Global Mentorship Initiative (GMI) is a registered 501 c3 non-profit organization which connects graduating college students from underserved communities with careers through structured, short-term, remote mentorship. GMI was born out of the Rockefeller Foundation’s Digital Jobs in Africa Initiative. The program is designed to create scalable, measurable impact. For more information about Global Mentorship Initiative, visit https://globalmentorship.org. To become a mentor, visit https://globalmentorship.org/be-a-mentor.

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading global provider of HR technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance. The Company delivers innovative solutions and insights that help customers manage risk and hire the best talent. Enabled by its proprietary technology, First Advantage’s products and solutions help companies protect their brands and provide safer environments for their customers and their most important resources: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants, and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories on behalf of its more than 33,000 customers. For more information about First Advantage, visit the Company’s website at https://fadv.com.

CONTACT: Media Contacts: Ravenna Hennane Director, Strategic Partnerships Global Mentorship Initiative ravenna.hennane@globalmentorship.org Mariah Mellor Director, Corporate Communications Mariah.Mellor@fadv.com (888) 314-9761