Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / First Advantage Leverages Plaid APIs to Provide Near-Instant Employment Verifications

First Advantage Leverages Plaid APIs to Provide Near-Instant Employment Verifications

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 33 mins ago

Leaders in HR Technology and Financial Technology Collaborate to Deliver Verifications Innovation

ATLANTA, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of HR technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance, today announced a new integration with Plaid, a data network powering the digital finance ecosystem. With this new integration with Plaid, First Advantage can deliver near-instant verification of an applicant’s present employment during the background screening process.

Employers and applicants are increasingly looking for faster and easier processes for background screening. Through this integration, First Advantage will be able to verify an applicant’s current employment in a matter of seconds via Plaid’s application programming interface (API). Near-instant employment verifications work on any device. Applicants simply access the screening application powered by First Advantage’s global technology platform from their mobile, tablet or desktop device and follow the prompts.

“Working with Plaid is another example of how First Advantage consistently delivers innovative screening solutions to our customers. We’re always working to ensure our customers have the tools they need to hire smarter and onboard faster,” First Advantage Chief Executive Officer Scott Staples said. “This exciting new integration simplifies and ultimately speeds up the background screening process for applicants and our customers.”

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading global provider of HR technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance. The Company delivers innovative solutions and insights that help customers manage risk and hire the best talent. Enabled by its proprietary technology, First Advantage’s products and solutions help companies protect their brands and provide safer environments for their customers and their most important resources: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories on behalf of its more than 33,000 customers. For more information about First Advantage, visit the Company’s website at https://fadv.com/.

Media Contact:

First Advantage
Mariah Mellor
Director, Corporate Communications
Mariah.mellor@fadv.com
(888) 314-9761

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.