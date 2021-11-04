Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / First Advantage to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

First Advantage to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

ATLANTA, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital, today announced management participation in the following virtual investor events:

  • RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Virtual Conference, November 16, 2021, presentation at 11:20 am ET
  • J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference, November 18, 2021, presentation at 1:50 pm ET

For more information on specific events and webcast details, visit the “Events & Presentations” section on the company’s investor relations website at https://investors.fadv.com.

Live webcasts and recordings of these presentations will be available for a limited time under the “Events & Presentations” section on the company’s investor relations website.

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital. The Company delivers innovative solutions and insights that help customers manage risk and hire the best talent. Enabled by its proprietary technology platform, First Advantage’s products and solutions help companies protect their brands and provide safer environments for their customers and their most important resources: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants, and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories on behalf of its more than 30,000 customers. For more information about First Advantage, visit the Company’s website at https://fadv.com/.

Contacts

Investors:
Stephanie D. Gorman
Vice President, Investor Relations
Stephanie.Gorman@fadv.com
(888) 314-9761

Media:
Elisabeth Warrick
Senior Brand Communications Manager
Elisabeth.Warrick@fadv.com
(888) 314-9761

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.