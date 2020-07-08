First Advantage Webinar to Consider Criminal Monitoring and the Post-Pandemic Workforce

ATLANTA, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

WHO:

First Advantage , the global leader in background check and drug screening solutions



WHAT:

Will explore changing workforce needs in an upcoming webinar titled, “Criminal Monitoring and the Post-Pandemic Workforce.”

WHEN:

Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. CT / 12:00 p.m. MT / 11:00 a.m. PT)

WHERE:

To register, click here .

DETAILS:

With some employees heading back into the office, some returning from furlough and some working from home indefinitely, workforce needs are continuing to evolve – and quickly. Given the number of changes to contend with, many organizations are rethinking screening under present circumstances, including the possibility of ongoing monitoring. The shift prompts new questions, such as: What criminal record search options are available? How does ongoing monitoring work? When is it most appropriate? What types of records does it return? How will this impact risk?

During this informative webinar, Ranjeev Teelock, Chief Product Officer, Theresa Preg, Senior Director, Criminal Records and Bret Jardine, Executive Vice President and General Counsel at First Advantage will give candid answers to these questions and more, offering insight and exploring the options best suited to today’s hybrid workforce.

The webinar is approved for one continuing education credit by SHRM and/or HRCI. To register, click here .

About First Advantage

First Advantage provides comprehensive background screening, identity and information solutions that give employers and housing providers access to actionable information that results in faster, more accurate people decisions. With an advanced global technology platform and superior customer service delivered by experts who understand local markets, First Advantage helps customers around the world build fully scalable, configurable screening programs that meet their unique needs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

To learn more, please visit fadv.com .

CONTACT: Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contact: Elisabeth Warrick First Advantage +1-732-706-0123, ext. 711 [email protected]