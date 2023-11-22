TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First American Bank, a privately held, full-service bank with over $6 billion in assets serving the Chicago, Milwaukee, Miami, and Tampa markets, recently welcomed Tony Sasso to their Tampa team as the new Senior Vice President, Commercial Lending. In his new role, Mr. Sasso will oversee business development in the bank’s West and Central Florida markets.

“We are excited to have Tony join our team to offer a full suite of banking and trust products to middle market clients and owner-managed businesses throughout West and Central Florida,” said Kevin Shukur, Tampa Market President of First American Bank.

Mr. Sasso looks forward to contributing over two decades of experience in bank sales and management to the First American Bank team. As a Business Banking Relationship Manager for Fifth Third Bank, and later a Commercial Banking Relationship Manager at Woodforest National Bank, Mr. Sasso provided solutions and services to small and commercial businesses while overseeing business development. Throughout his career, he has prioritized building enduring customer connections through integrity.

“After speaking with leadership, the decision to join was simple,” Mr. Sasso said. “Culturally, it was a perfect fit. I trust the bank’s leadership, and their values were a significant factor in joining. First American Bank has a strong focus on the local community, which allows us to offer more personalized solutions and attentive customer service.”

At First American Bank, Mr. Sasso will continue to work with small to mid-sized companies with revenues up to $500 million, helping them meet their financial goals. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and finance from the University of South Florida, a Dale Carnegie Leadership Award, and a 40 Under 40 distinction from the Tampa Business Journal. He currently serves on the board of First Tee – Tampa Bay, which helps young people build character and resilience through golf.

About First American Bank

First American Bank is a privately held multi-state, full-service community bank. We started over 50 years ago as a combination of community banks serving the Chicago metropolitan area. Since then, we’ve become the largest privately held bank in Illinois—with 61 locations across Florida, Illinois, and Wisconsin and over $6 billion in assets. Our focus has consistently revolved around three core values: creating solutions, exceptional customer service, and unmatched expertise in commercial banking, wealth advisory, and personal finance solutions.

