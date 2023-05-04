– NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES –

Vancouver, British Columbia, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First American Uranium Inc. (CSE: URM) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will proceed with a non-brokered private placement of up to 2,800,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) at $0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $445,000 (the “Offering”). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Share”) and one half of one transferrable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.30 for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering. The Units will be offered for sale in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, except Quebec.

The Company may pay a finder’s fee on the Offering within the amount permitted by the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”). The Company will use the proceeds for its current properties, on new projects or acquisitions, marketing and for working capital. The Offering is expected to close on or before May 18, 2023. The closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, 100% of the Offering being subscribed for and receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Offering is being completed pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions and therefore the Shares issued in the Offering will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There is an offering document related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About First American Uranium Inc.

First American Uranium Inc. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in North America. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration programs on the Silver Lake and Red Basin properties. The Silver Lake property is situated around Goosly Lake and approximately 30 km southeast of the town of Houston, in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia. The Company has acquired a 60% interest in a company that indirectly holds a 100% interest (subject to a 2% NSR) in the Red Basin uranium/vanadium mineral claims located in Catron County, New Mexico.

