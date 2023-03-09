First and Last Mile Delivery Market Is Expected To Reach around USD 288.38 Billion by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 6.12% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.
Farmington, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global First and Last Mile Delivery Market will reach USD 288.38 Billion by 2030, and is projected to register a CAGR of 6.12% over the forecast period 2022 to 2030. First-mile delivery is when goods are moved from a store or warehouse to the next hub, from which they are sent to other places. The process of getting packages from the shipping company’s warehouse to the customer’s home is called “last mile delivery.” Also, first-mile delivery is a process for e-commerce companies in which goods are picked up from retailers and then sent to courier service providers or third-party logistics providers. Once warehouses or courier service providers get the goods, they can be sent to the final consumer. Also, the best last-mile delivery companies are putting a lot of money into developing solutions for last-mile delivery. Some of the things that are likely to drive the first and last mile delivery market are the digitization of the retail industry, the popularity of e-commerce platforms, and the fact that more and more people prefer to shop online. In the same way, improvements in delivery services like AI, robots, and drones for warehouse automation and first and last mile logistics development are expected to grow the size of the first and last mile delivery market over the next few years.
Request Sample Copy of Report “First and Last Mile Delivery Market Size, Share & Trends Estimation Report By Type (Dry Goods, Postal, Liquid Goods), By Vehicle Type (Light Duty Vehicle, Medium Duty Vehicle, Heavy Duty Vehicle), By End-use (Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Healthcare, FMCG, Hi-tech Product Industry, Food and Beverage, Others), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.
Recent Developments:
- In April 2021, DHL Express partnered with Fiat Professional to further electrify last-mile delivery. This is another step towards DHL Express’ goal of electrifying 60% of its fleet by 2030.
- In March 2018, FedEx acquired P2P Mailing Limited, a global e-commerce shipping solutions provider, for US$129.8 million, significantly enhancing its last-mile network.
- In May 2019, DHL Express launched the first scheduled fully automated smart city drone delivery service. The company plans to further develop and upgrade the smart drone delivery solution for last-mile delivery.
Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers
- Platforms that are based on technology are becoming more and more popular.
- The price of shipping goes down.
- Putting better delivery vehicles on the ground.
- More and more people in developing countries have access to the Internet and smart phones.
Market Restraints
- There are strict rules about how ground delivery vehicles can be used.
- There is poor management of delivery operations in the last mile.
Market Opportunities
- The e-commerce business is growing.
- Warehouses and delivery processes are becoming more and more automated.
Buy this Premium Research Report@
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/44470
Scope of Report:
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 13.8% from 2023 to 2030.
|Revenue Forecast by 2030
|USD 288.38 Billion
|By Type
|Dry Goods, Postal, Liquid Goods, Others
|By Vehicle Type
|Light Duty Vehicle, Medium Duty Vehicle, Heavy Duty Vehicle, Others
|By End-use
|Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Healthcare, FMCG, Hi-tech Product Industry, Food and Beverage, Others
|By Companies
|UPS Supply Chain Solutions, DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, FedEx, Kuehne + Nagel, SF Express, XPO Logistics, DB Schenker Logistics, Nippon Express, GEODIS, CEVA Logistics, J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS), Agility, China POST, Hitachi Transport System, DSV, YTO Express, Panalpina, Toll Holdings, Expeditors International of Washington, GEFCO, ZTO Express, STO Express, Dachser, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Sinotrans, Yusen Logistics
|Regions and Countries Covered
|Base Year
|2022
|Historical Year
|2017 to 2022
|Forecast Year
|2023 to 2030
Regional Outlook:
North America is likely to be the biggest market in the area. As online shopping in the U.S. continues to grow, the number of packages delivered every day has gone up dramatically, and customers now expect their packages to be delivered quickly and for free.
The first and last mile delivery market is led by the Asia-Pacific region. Some of the main things that are driving the Asia-Pacific market are a growing population, a rise in the demand for goods, the presence of third-party logistics (3PL) service providers who offer first- and last-mile delivery, and a rise in online shopping.
Several software companies in the Asia-Pacific region are working on first-mile logistics software that can manage and control first-mile delivery operations without human intervention and with full visibility, making production orders even easier for customers. The Asia-Pacific region has a lot of people, which makes it a good place for online shopping to grow. This, in turn, helps transportation services like first-mile and last-mile delivery.
The global First and Last Mile Delivery market has been looked at in different parts of the world, like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and India. In the near future, this market will be dominated by the global region.
Key Segments Covered:
Top Market Players:
UPS Supply Chain Solutions, DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, FedEx, Kuehne + Nagel, SF Express, XPO Logistics, DB Schenker Logistics, Nippon Express, GEODIS, CEVA Logistics, J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS), Agility, China POST, Hitachi Transport System, DSV, YTO Express, Panalpina, Toll Holdings, Expeditors International of Washington, GEFCO, ZTO Express, STO Express, Dachser, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Sinotrans, Yusen Logistics, and others.
By Type:
- Dry Goods
- Postal
- Liquid Goods
- Other
By Vehicle Type:
- Light Duty Vehicle
- Medium Duty Vehicle
- Heavy Duty Vehicle
- Other
By End-use:
- Chemical
- Pharmaceutical and Healthcare
- FMCG
- Hi-tech Product Industry
- Food and Beverage
- Others
Regions and Countries Covered
- North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
- Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)
- Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
- Rest Of the World
Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:
- Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Market – The global Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Market is expected to register a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
- Cryogenic Pump Market – The Global Cryogenic Pump Market Size Was USD 3.41 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 3.62 Billion In 2022 To USD 6.64 Billion In 2030, at a CAGR of 9.06% During The Forecast Period.
- Data Science Platform Market – In 2021, the data science platforms market size was estimated at USD 96.3 billion and it is expected to hit around USD 378.7 billion by 2030, poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.43% over the forecast period 2022 to 2030.
Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.
About Us:
Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.
Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter
Contact Us:
Anna B. | Head Of Sales
Contrive Datum Insights
Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078
Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com
Website:
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com
Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases
Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports
- FinTech Investment Market Is Expected To Reach USD 113670 Million by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 14.7% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd. - March 9, 2023
- Renowned journalist supports students through endowed scholarship - March 9, 2023
- Mindfulness Meditation Application Market Is Expected To Reach USD 307.1 Million by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 12.4% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd. - March 9, 2023