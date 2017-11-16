First Annual Advancing Diversity Honors Promotes Urgent Action Within Tech and Media Community to Embrace Diversity and Inclusion

Advancing Diversity Honors and Hall of Diversity Induction Highlights the Importance of Diversity at the World’s Leading Technology Event

January 10th at Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AdvancingDiversity today announced the first annual Advancing Diversity Honors, in collaboration with WomenAdvancing, Jack Myers KnowledgeExchange, and MediaVillage. The event will bring together key industry leaders from media and technology to recognize the commitment of eight media, advertising, entertainment and marketing companies, organizations and executives who have championed programs that accelerate diversity and inclusiveness within their organizations.

Each recipient will be inducted into the Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors at an event held during the Consumer Electronics Show at Caesar’s Palace on January 10, 2018, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The 2018 Inductees Include:

Unilever’s Long-Term Commitment to Diversity through its Unstereotype Initiative – Aline Santos, Global Executive Vice President of Marketing and Head of Diversity and Inclusion

The Ad Council’s Love Has No Labels campaign – Lisa Sherman, President and CEO

Ernst & Young’s Neurodiversity Program – Megan Hobson, Americas Administration Leader and Hiren C. Shukla, Automation Central Leader/Americas ASA Program

Interpublic Group’s Industry Leadership – Michael Roth, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Heide Gardner, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer

The iAB Education Foundation’s iDiverse Initiative – Randall Rothenberg, President & CEO and Megan Hauck, Director, iAB Education Foundation

Nielsen’s Diversity Development and Retention Program – Angela Talton, Chief Diversity Officer

Springboard Enterprises’ Gender Equality Program – Kay Koplovitz, Co-Founder & Chairman

Crowdfundingroadmap Inc.’s Crowdfunding Education Diversity Initiative – Ruth E. Hedges, CEO and Industry Pioneer

Each of these honorees has activated change within their organizations and inspired others by their dedication to attracting and retaining a diverse workforce. Inductees will present their professional accomplishments related to diversity and will share best practices in conversations with Jack Myers.

The Advancing Diversity Honors supports employment diversity, including gender, cultural, handicapped, military, and educational initiatives. With a focus on talent acquisition and retention, the program is adopted by organizations and universities who look to provide executive education and create a welcoming environment for the young millennials and Gen-Z cohorts who are in the early stages of their careers.

“The first annual Advancing Diversity Honors promises a stellar and inspiring evening of world-class honorees and attendees coming together to recognize the importance of the advancement of diversity, both in and beyond industry borders,” said Jack Myers, Founder of Jack Myers’ KnowledgeExchange and MediaVillage. “We’re fortunate to have an opportunity to acknowledge those in media and marketing who are not only dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion, who understand the urgency of taking action for all people, and who have ‘walked the walk’ in their own organizations. I’m proud to have the opportunity to share their successes and offer a roadmap for companies to advance their own diversity efforts.”

Founded by Jack Myers in 2011, WomenAdvancing provides commentaries, education, advice, and support for the 65% of media, advertising, and marketing community employees who are female, supporting women through dual mentoring at all stages of their lives and careers. WomenAdvancing engages executives through their passion for advancing diversity, achieving women’s income equality, and enhancing women’s careers and lives. WomenAdvancing has been a lead underwriter and co-founder of the Las Vegas Women in Tech Awards, which recently held its fourth annual awards event. WomenAdvancing is an extension and integral part of AdvancingDiversity.

For more information, please visit www.AdvancingDiversity.org

About Jack Myers KnowledgeExchange:

Jack Myers KnowledgeExchange advances the media and advertising industry’s leadership in promoting diversity and career development. Our five industry-leading initiatives are AdvancingDiversity, 1stFive, WomenAdvancing, Legends & Leaders, The Future of Men and Jack Myers ThinkTank. We provide essential support and recognition to enhance industry initiatives through best practices, industry honors, diversity-focused events, internships, thought leadership and career development initiatives. To learn more, visit www.AdvancingDiversity.org.

