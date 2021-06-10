Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / First Apache Ignite Summit Energizes Global Audience

First Apache Ignite Summit Energizes Global Audience

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 21 mins ago

Attendees from North America, Latin America, EMEA and APAC say conference was a great success; keynote and breakout session videos now available on demand

FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GridGain® Systems, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions powered by the Apache® Ignite® distributed database, today discussed the success of the first virtual Ignite Summit, which took place on May 25, 2021. Twenty-five speakers from industry-leading companies including finance, biotech, health & fitness, construction and cloud computing led 15 hours of discussion about how Apache Ignite delivers the performance and scale required to address the world’s most challenging computational and hybrid transactional/analytical processing requirements. The global virtual conference had hundreds of participants from North America, Latin America, EMEA and APAC, with an average of five hours of attendance per participant.

“This was a true community event, gathering Ignite experts and community members from across the globe, from Sydney, Beijing and Seoul to Berlin, Paris, London, Brazil, New York and San Francisco,” said Denis Magda, member of the Apache Ignite Project Management Committee (PMC) and GridGain VP of Developer Relations. “The enthusiasm was tremendous, and the feedback has been extremely positive. I want to thank everyone who helped make this conference a success, including the attendees, the presenters and those who worked hard to organize this global event.”

The Ignite Summit virtual conference featured keynote addresses and breakout sessions covering a wide range of Apache Ignite topics. Those who missed the event can watch all the session recordings on-demand. Here is a sample of recordings.

  • The Future of Elastic Databases – Dmitriy Setrakyan, Sr. Manager, AWS Aurora
  • Ignite as SaaS/Cloud System Integration Platform – Craig Gresbrink, Solutions Architect, 24 Hour Fitness
  • Ignite for Complex Event Processing and Event-Driven Microservices – Manoel Pereira de Lima Junior, IT Specialist and Solutions Manager, Banco do Brasil
  • How IBM Leverages Event-Driven Architecture with Apache Ignite for Core Application Modernization – Shahir Daya, IBM Distinguished Engineer and CTO
  • Apache Ignite as a Hybrid Transactional/Analytical Processing (HTAP) Solution at a Large Investment Bank – Emmanuel Wiesenfeld, Lead Developer, BNP Paribas CIB
  • Apache Ignite Storage Engine Architecture: Tradeoffs and a Retrospective – Alexey Goncharuk, Chief Architect at GridGain and Apache Ignite PMC Member
  • Building a Live Geospatial Analytics Platform for Construction Productivity with Apache Ignite – Raymond Wilson, Solution Architect, Trimble
  • Building Serverless Reactive Systems Using Apache Ignite – Branimir Angelov, Co-founder and CTO, Kubo; Software Architecture Consultant in Obecto; Member of Comrade Cooperative
  • Virtual Assistant Integrated with Financial Transactions in the Digital-Service Platform – Leonard Voltheir, Senior Software Developer, and Wanderson Adriano Saraiva, Developer Analyst, Banco do Brasil
  • Apache Ignite Success Story: How Ignite Fuels the High-Throughput Messaging in Sentienz Akiro – Ravi Teja Chilukuri, CTO, Sentienz
  • Delivering Low-Code Machine Learning Powered by Ignite ML – Courtney Robinson, CEO, Hypi
  • Architectural Deep-Dive Integrating Systems with Millions of Subscribers: Health & Fitness Industry – Craig Gresbrink, Solutions Architect, 24 Hour Fitness

Keynote and breakout session video recordings are available on demand.

Ignite Summit is organized by GridGain Systems, an Apache Software Foundation (ASF) sponsor. The ASF is a community sponsor of the Ignite Summit.

About Apache Ignite
Apache Ignite is an open source in-memory computing platform that can be used as a distributed cache, an in-memory data grid, or as a standalone distributed in-memory database. Ignite delivers unprecedented speed, massive scalability, and real-time data access for both legacy and greenfield applications. Apache Ignite is used by American Airlines, Apple, Banco do Brasil, Bloomberg, Dreamworks, Dutch Railways, Homeaway, IBM, ING Bank, Microsoft, Netflix, PayPal, Teradata, and UPS, among many others. For more information, visit ignite.apache.org.

About GridGain Systems
GridGain developed and donated the original Ignite code to The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) in 2014. GridGain is a Bronze Sponsor of the ASF and members of the GridGain team are active contributors to the Apache Ignite project. For more information, visit gridgain.com.

CONTACT:
Brigit Valencia
For GridGain Systems
[email protected]
(360) 597-4516

GridGain is a trademark or registered trademark of GridGain Systems, Inc. Apache, Apache Ignite, and Ignite are trademarks of The Apache Software Foundation. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.