First Ape Wives Club Launches: First Female Founded & Funded game and NFT collection in The Sandbox

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Women of the Metaverse (WOTM) co-founders Amanda Archer and Farah Selena announced today the creation of First Ape Wives Club (FAWC), an NFT PFP collection whose IP will drive the first ever female founded, funded, and created game in The Sandbox metaverse. WOTM is a Web3 studio and NFT collective founded and funded by women and supporting female representation across entertainment, the arts, and the world of crypto. Their first release will be the NFT PFP collection of 10,000 of the most unique, rare, ape beauties in history, representing an homage to the most iconic first wives, first ladies, and powerhouse women throughout modern history. The game and NFT collection will be released in March 2022.

Check out the First Ape Wives Club now.

FAWC’s roadmap also includes development of an animated film and series from Fandomodo, custom lines of cosmetics, jewelry, events, and merchandise in both the Metaverse and real world. 5% of the company treasury will be provided to organizations that also support female representation and creators.

“It’s always been my dream to create a brand that provides real sources of revenue to empower women, FAWC does this in both the Metaverse and the real world” said Amanda Archer, Founder of Women of the Metaverse.

FAWC represents modern day pop culture with neon colors, cheeky expressions and detailed jewels of historical love. Each of the 10,000 FAWC NFT tokens will be stored as ERC721 tokens, so each one will have unique identities that include hand drawn traits by FAWC Artist-in-residence Javeria “Jerry” Shah. The first 100 tokens will be released as a Creators Edition at launch.

FAWC has secured plots of land in The Sandbox Metaverse and will be launching the first ever female-founded, funded, and created game for its community in partnership with Fandomodo and Liquid Studios Entertainment. Designed around one of the ladies of FAWC, the game allows users to complete quests for prizes and rewards, by making their way through obstacle courses and mazes.

The Sandbox Metaverse has seen projects announced recently from The Supernatural University , Snoop Dogg, The Smurfs, The Walking Dead, Adidas, and Atari, as well as a $93 million investment round led by Softbank Vision Fund 2. They currently have over 500,000 wallets with 30,000 monthly active users.

For more information contact: owen@thoughtgangmedia.com

About Women of the Metaverse: Women of the Metaverse (WOTM) was established as a new creative studio, NFT collective, and development incubator to support women founders entering into the Web3 generation. With experts and artists from the worlds of tech, lifestyle, arts, and entertainment, WOTM prioritizes projects that support female representation in film, TV, art, music, and the world of crypto. More info here.

