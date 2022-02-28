First ASIC Miners with ROI in one month

New York, NY, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Till very recently, the idea of earning 100% ROI in crypto mining was too good to believe. However, over the last few months, many mining enthusiasts have managed to achieve this feat by using ultra powerful ASIC mining rigs from BITMANU.

Crypto mining has always been a preferred investment option for many. However, making guaranteed profits in quick time hasn’t been easy because of the rising level of mining difficulty. BITMANU has made an impact on this stagnating market by delivering the first ever batch of 3nm ASIC miners powered by unparalleled hash rates. This, in turn, has made BITMANU products the most profitable crypto miners in the market.

BITMANU’s BM Pro, BM2, and BM1 miners can mine Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Monero with hash rates mentioned below.

BM Pro: Bitcoin 1950 TH/s, Litecoin 200 GH/s, Ethereum 13 GH/s, Monero 16 MH/s

BM2: Bitcoin 610 TH/s, Litecoin 64 GH/s, Ethereum 4 GH/s, Monero 5 MH/s

BM1: Bitcoin 380 TH/s, Litecoin 40 GH/s, Ethereum 2.5 GH/s, Monero 3 MH/s

Coupled with these hash rates, these products maximize mining profits with reasonable power consumptions of 650 W, 850 W, and 2200 W respectively.

Projected Monthly Profitability

BM Pro: Bitcoin $18k, Litecoin $20k, Ethereum $22k, Monero $27k

BM2: Bitcoin $6k, Litecoin $7k, Ethereum $7.5k, Monero $9k

BM1: Bitcoin $3k, Litecoin $4k, Ethereum $5k, Monero $6k

The benefits of these high-return miners can be enjoyed not only by the seasoned experts, but also by individuals that are new to crypto mining. BITMANU delivers all its miners preconfigured, allowing users to get started immediately just by plugging their hardware to a power socket. Many add-on benefits are being offered to make lives easier for BITMANU customers, particularly the newbies.

To find out more about BITMANU, please visit https://bitmanu.com

About BITMANU: BITMANU is a manufacturing company created, owned, and managed by a team of investors and noted crypto industry experts dedicated to bringing the benefits of latest technological innovations to the public. The company offers a stunning range of crypto miners that offer superfast return on investment, and can be set up and used by all regardless of their experience and knowledge.

