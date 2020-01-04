First Australian bushfire evacuees land in Melbourne

The first of thousands of residents and vacationers stranded on a beach in southeastern Australia landed near Melbourne on Saturday morning after a 20-hour journey by ship, relieved to escape terrifying smoke and fire.
