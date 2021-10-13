Breaking News
First Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCPink – FstBksh: FBSI) (“Company”), the holding company for Stockmens Bank (“Bank”), today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company reported net income, of $1,335,000 or $0.52 per share-diluted, compared to $1,049,000, or $0.39 per share-diluted for the comparable period in 2020. The $286,000 increase in net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was attributable to a $646,000 increase in net interest income after provisions for loan losses, offset by a $245,000 increase in non-interest expense, a $62,000 decrease in gain on sales of investments, along with a $89,000 increase in non-interest income, and a $142,000 increase in income tax expense.

Year to date net income ending September 30, 2021 totaled $3.72 million or $1.43 per share-diluted, compared to $2.93 million or $1.11 per share-diluted on September 30, 2020.

Consolidated total assets on September 30, 2021 were $420.71 million, compared to $406.27 million at December 31, 2020. Since year end 2020, net loans increased 17.63% to $342.90 million, total deposits increased 4.00% to $370.72 million, and total capital increased to $44.98 million, or 10.69% of total assets compared to $42.77 million, or 10.53% of total assets, at December 31, 2020.

To obtain the maximum yield on interest earning assets, the Bank elected to liquidate a significant portion of the investment securities at a small gain in the second quarter to deploy into loan assets. From the balance at December 31, 2020 of $25.68 million, the Bank reduced 36.40% of the securities portfolio resulting in a remaining balance in securities of $16.33 million. As noted above, all balances were deployed into higher yielding loan assets over the quarter.

Management expects the strain in the interest rate environment and significantly enhanced market volatility to create future pressure on the Bank’s net interest margin and interest earnings capacity. As noted above, Management has taken proactive steps to deploy liquidity at maximum yield without accepting additional risk and employing interest rate risk strategies to protect future margins. Management continues to be conservative with non-interest expenses and produced another quarter of positive earnings considering implementing plans to protect future performance.

The Bank meets all regulatory requirements for “well-capitalized” status and has elected to opt-in to the Community Bank Leverage Ratio framework.

About the Company

First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Stockmens Bank, a FDIC-insured commercial bank chartered by the State of Colorado that conducts business from its home office in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and eight full-service Missouri offices in Mountain Grove, Marshfield, Ava, Kissee Mills, Gainesville, Sparta, Crane and Springfield, and a full-service office in Bartley, Nebraska.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Stockmens Bank, may from time to time make written or oral “forward-looking statements” in its reports to shareholders, and in other communications by the Company, which are made in good faith by the Company pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company’s beliefs, expectations, estimates and intentions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such statements address the following subjects: future operating results; customer growth and retention; loan and other product demand; earnings growth and expectations; new products and services; credit quality and adequacy of reserves; results of examinations by our bank regulators, technology, and our employees. The following factors, among others, could cause the Company’s financial performance to differ materially from the expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Company conducts operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary, and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; inflation, interest rate, market, and monetary fluctuations; the timely development and acceptance of new products and services of the Company and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users; the impact of changes in financial services’ laws and regulations; technological changes; acquisitions; changes in consumer spending and savings habits; and the success of the Company at managing and collecting assets of borrowers in default and managing the risks of the foregoing.

The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company does not undertake, and expressly disclaims any intent or obligation, to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

Contact: Robert M. Alexander, Chairman and CEO – (719) 955-2800

 
 
First Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
                   
                   
      Quarter Ended   Nine Months Ended
      September 30,   September 30,
      2021   2020   2021   2020
Operating Data:                
                   
Total interest income   $ 4,791   $ 4,103   $ 13,111   $ 12,348
Total interest expense     271     539     885     1,865
  Net interest income     4,520     3,564     12,226     10,483
Provision for loan losses     535     225     1,117     631
  Net interest income after provision for loan losses     3,985     3,339     11,109     9,852
Gain (loss) on sale of investments         62     128     62
Non-interest income     394     305     1,105     851
Non-interest expense     2,538     2,293     7,403     6,807
Income before taxes     1,841     1,413     4,939     3,958
Income tax expense     506     364     1,224     1,031
  Net income   $ 1,335   $ 1,049   $ 3,715   $ 2,927
                   
  Earnings per share   $ 0.52   $ 0.39   $ 1.43   $ 1.11
                   
      At   At        
      September 30,   December 31,        
Financial Condition Data:   2021   2020        
                   
Cash and cash equivalents                    
  (excludes CDs)   $ 33,285   $ 61,834        
Investment securities     16,330     25,678        
  (includes CDs)                    
Loans receivable, net     342,896     291,497        
Goodwill and intangibles     1,979     2,086        
Total assets     420,711     406,265        
Deposits     370,722     356,474        
Repurchase agreements     1,847     1,625        
FHLB advances         3,000        
Stockholders’ equity     44,975     42,765        
Book value per share   $ 17.41   $ 16.35        
                   

