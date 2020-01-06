Breaking News
First Bank Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

HAMILTON, N.J., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Bank (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) invites participation in a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial and operating performance during its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Event: Earnings Conference Call – Fourth Quarter 2019
   
When: Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
   
Access: Conference Call Dial-In: 844-825-9784
855-669-9657 (toll-free Canada)
412-317-5164 (Outside U.S. & Canada)

Patrick L. Ryan, President and CEO, Stephen F. Carman, Executive Vice President and CFO, Peter J. Cahill, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer and Emilio Cooper, Executive Vice President and Chief Deposit Officer will provide an overview of fourth quarter 2019 results. The management presentation typically lasts approximately fifteen minutes, followed by investor questions and discussion. The Company’s fourth quarter results will be released after the market closes on January 29, 2020, and will also be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website. Conference replay information is also available on the Company’s website.

About First Bank
First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 18 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Cranbury, Denville, Delanco, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset and Williamstown, New Jersey, and Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster and West Chester, Pennsylvania. With $2.05 billion in assets as of September 30, 2019, First Bank offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market exchange under the symbol “FRBA”. 

Contact
Patrick L. Ryan, President and CEO
(609) 643-0168, [email protected]

