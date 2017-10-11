First Bank Announces Third Nonprofit Partner for “Dream It. Do It.” Campaign

Southern Pines, N.C., Oct. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Bank has chosen Community Housing Solutions of Guilford County (CHS) as its third nonprofit partner for the “Dream It. Do It.” campaign.

CHS works to eliminate substandard living conditions in low income neighborhoods by providing home rehabilitation, maintenance and repairs, as well as modifications for accessibility for Guilford County families in need. The majority of recipients are elderly, disabled or single-parent homeowners with a limited or fixed income.

The First Bank “Dream It. Do It.” campaign includes a contest awarding $100,000 (up to $25,000 each quarter) to deserving individuals in North Carolina and South Carolina to help them achieve their dreams. Since launching in April, the contest has generated more than 2,150 entries.

Contest winners are selected by a committee of First Bank employees and representatives from the nonprofit partner of the quarter. The campaign’s previous nonprofit partners were Mountain BizWorks of Asheville, North Carolina, and Kids Making It of Wilmington, North Carolina.

“First Bank recently volunteered with our annual Paint the Town event, helping to paint and repair the home of an elderly woman in Greensboro. Their support of our organization has been tremendous, and we’re excited to be chosen as the nonprofit partner for this quarter,” said Gene Brown, the president and executive director of CHS. “First Bank’s work through the ‘Dream It. Do It.’ campaign resonates with the work of our organization, and we are grateful for the opportunity to have a broader reach in making dreams come true.”

First Bank will donate $10,000 to CHS for participating in the “Dream It. Do It.” campaign. The gift will help CHS reach more low-income families in need, and support the stabilization and development of Guilford County communities.

“The first two quarters of the “Dream it. Do it.” campaign have been a humbling and inspiring experience for us at First Bank,” said Adam Currie, First Bank’s regional president. “CHS is a perfect fit as a partner in this. We’ve been honored to work with them in the past, and we’re proud to support their ongoing incredible impact throughout the county.”

The “Dream It. Do It.” contest is open to all individuals who live in North Carolina or South Carolina, and individuals can either nominate themselves or someone else. For official contest rules or to submit an entry, visit any First Bank location or www.localfirstbank.com/dreamitdoit.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp is the holding company for First Bank and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina. The company currently operates 91 bank branches, with 85 branches operating in North Carolina and six branches in South Carolina (Cheraw, Dillon, Florence and Latta). A full-service community bank, First Bank provides best-in-class financial solutions, advice and technology to manage a home or business. Since 1935, First Bank has taken a tailored approach to banking, combining a range of cutting-edge digital tools with helpful local expertise. First Bancorp’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol FBNC. Visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

