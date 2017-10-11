Breaking News
Home / Top News / First Bank Announces Third Nonprofit Partner for “Dream It. Do It.” Campaign

First Bank Announces Third Nonprofit Partner for “Dream It. Do It.” Campaign

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 3 mins ago

Southern Pines, N.C., Oct. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Bank has chosen Community Housing Solutions of Guilford County (CHS) as its third nonprofit partner for the “Dream It. Do It.” campaign.

CHS works to eliminate substandard living conditions in low income neighborhoods by providing home rehabilitation, maintenance and repairs, as well as modifications for accessibility for Guilford County families in need. The majority of recipients are elderly, disabled or single-parent homeowners with a limited or fixed income. 

The First Bank “Dream It. Do It.” campaign includes a contest awarding $100,000 (up to $25,000 each quarter) to deserving individuals in North Carolina and South Carolina to help them achieve their dreams. Since launching in April, the contest has generated more than 2,150 entries.

Contest winners are selected by a committee of First Bank employees and representatives from the nonprofit partner of the quarter. The campaign’s previous nonprofit partners were Mountain BizWorks of Asheville, North Carolina, and Kids Making It of Wilmington, North Carolina.

“First Bank recently volunteered with our annual Paint the Town event, helping to paint and repair the home of an elderly woman in Greensboro. Their support of our organization has been tremendous, and we’re excited to be chosen as the nonprofit partner for this quarter,” said Gene Brown, the president and executive director of CHS. “First Bank’s work through the ‘Dream It. Do It.’ campaign resonates with the work of our organization, and we are grateful for the opportunity to have a broader reach in making dreams come true.”

First Bank will donate $10,000 to CHS for participating in the “Dream It. Do It.” campaign. The gift will help CHS reach more low-income families in need, and support the stabilization and development of Guilford County communities.

“The first two quarters of the “Dream it. Do it.” campaign have been a humbling and inspiring experience for us at First Bank,” said Adam Currie, First Bank’s regional president. “CHS is a perfect fit as a partner in this. We’ve been honored to work with them in the past, and we’re proud to support their ongoing incredible impact throughout the county.”

The “Dream It. Do It.” contest is open to all individuals who live in North Carolina or South Carolina, and individuals can either nominate themselves or someone else. For official contest rules or to submit an entry, visit any First Bank location or www.localfirstbank.com/dreamitdoit.

About First Bancorp
First Bancorp is the holding company for First Bank and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina. The company currently operates 91 bank branches, with 85 branches operating in North Carolina and six branches in South Carolina (Cheraw, Dillon, Florence and Latta). A full-service community bank, First Bank provides best-in-class financial solutions, advice and technology to manage a home or business. Since 1935, First Bank has taken a tailored approach to banking, combining a range of cutting-edge digital tools with helpful local expertise. First Bancorp’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol FBNC. Visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

###

CONTACT: Michelle Rash
RLF Communications
336.553.1733 (office)
336.823.5501 (mobile) 
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.