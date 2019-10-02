HAMILTON, N.J., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Bank (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) invites participation in a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial and operating performance during its third quarter ended September 30, 2019.
|Event:
|Earnings Conference Call – Third Quarter 2019
|When:
|Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
|Access:
|Conference Call Dial-In:
|844-825-9784
855-669-9657 (toll-free Canada)
412-317-5164 (Outside U.S. & Canada)
Patrick L. Ryan, President and CEO, Stephen F. Carman, Executive Vice President and CFO, Peter J. Cahill, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer and Emilio Cooper, Executive Vice President and Chief Deposit Officer will provide an overview of third quarter 2019 results. The management presentation typically lasts approximately fifteen minutes, followed by investor questions and discussion. The Company’s third quarter results will be released after the market closes on October 29, 2019, and will also be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website. Conference replay information is also available on the Company’s website.
About First Bank
First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 18 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Cranbury, Denville, Delanco, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset and Williamstown, New Jersey, and Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster and West Chester, Pennsylvania. With over $2.0 billion in assets as of September 30, 2019, First Bank offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market exchange under the symbol “FRBA”.
Contact
Patrick L. Ryan, President and CEO
(609) 643-0168, [email protected]
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- First Bank Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call - October 2, 2019
- GREENLANE HOLDINGS, INC. INVESTOR REMINDER: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District for the Southern District of Florida against Greenlane Holdings, Inc. - October 2, 2019
- J. Knipper and Company, Inc. and Court Square Capital Partners Announce Recapitalization of Privately Held Company - October 2, 2019