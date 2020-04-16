First Bank to Hold Previously Announced 2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting by Virtual Means Due to Coronavirus Concerns

HAMILTON, N.J., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Bank (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) (the “Bank”) today announced that due to concerns over the health and well-being of all stakeholders resulting from the public impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the Executive Order issued by the Governor of New Jersey restricting large gatherings of individuals related to the spread of COVID-19, the Bank will be conducting the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) in a virtual meeting format only, via live webcast on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 10:00 am, local time. Shareholders may not attend the meeting in person.

The Bank’s shareholders are entitled to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting only if they owned their shares as of the close of business on the Record Date, March 13, 2020, or if they hold a valid proxy for the Annual Meeting.

First Bank shareholders will be able to attend the Annual Meeting online and submit questions during the meeting by visiting http://www.meetingcenter.io/230288053. Shareholders will also be able to vote their shares online by attending the Annual Meeting by webcast. To participate in the Annual Meeting, shareholders will need to review the information included on their proxy card or on the instructions that accompanied the proxy materials. The password for the meeting is FRBA2020. Registered shareholders (i.e., shareholders with shares held through our transfer agent, Computershare), do not need to register in advance to attend the Annual Meeting virtually on the Internet. Please use the link provided above and follow the instructions provided.

If you hold your shares through an intermediary, such as a bank or broker, you must register to attend the Annual Meeting in advance by submitting proof of your proxy power (legal proxy) reflecting your First Bank holdings along with your name and email address to Computershare. Requests for registration must be labeled as “Legal Proxy” and be received no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on April 24, 2020. You will receive a confirmation of your registration by email after we receive your registration materials.

Requests for registration should be directed to us at the following:

By email:

Forward the email from your broker, or attach an image of your legal proxy, to [email protected]

By mail:

Computershare

First Bank Legal Proxy

P.O. Box 43001

Providence, RI 02940-3001

The Annual Meeting will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time on April 29, 2020. The Bank encourages shareholders to access the meeting at least 15 minutes prior to the start time leaving ample time for the check in process.

The Bank urges shareholders to vote in advance of the Annual Meeting by internet, phone, or mail.

About First Bank

First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 18 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Cranbury, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Hamilton Square, Lawrence, Mercerville, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset and Williamstown, New Jersey, and Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster and West Chester, Pennsylvania. With $2.01 billion in assets as of December 31, 2019, First Bank offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market exchange under the symbol “FRBA”.